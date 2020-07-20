Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
This story will be updated as we learn about additional events and meetings, check back for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, July 20th
Things To Do
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- Olympia
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 5 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth, Town of
Tuesday, July 21st
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch
- 3 pm – 7 Days & 7 Cities Protest – Newport at Miantonomi Memorial Park
- 5 pm – Jamestown After 5: Beach Clean-up Series
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 7:30 pm – Coastal Queen Wine & Cheese Tasting Cruise at Sunset
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- Olympia
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
City & Government
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
Wednesday, July 22nd
Newport City Council to meet on July 22, here’s what’s on the agenda
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 12 pm – Free Virtual Screening of the Dark Waters & panel discussion
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd
- 4 pm – Dewey’s Readers On The Lawn Bookclub at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 5 pm – Middletown After 5: Beach Clean Up
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- Olympia
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
City & Government
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
Thursday, July 23rd
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 12:45 pm – Island Moving Company presents- Where in Newport is IMC?
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- Olympia
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
City & Government
- 3:30 pm – Newport Cliff Walk Commission
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority
Friday, July 24th
Grammy Winner Lori McKenna to Launch New Album in LiveStream July 24th
RI Children’s Entertainer Greg Lato to Release “Create My Own World” July 24
Things To Do
- The Newport Show – Virtual
- 5 pm – “Dear Diary” Art Opening by Greg Vrotsos at The King Lens & Friends
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail with Schooner Aruora
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, July 25th
Things To Do
- The Newport Show – Virtual
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 5 pm – Newport Polo: USA vs. Ireland at Newport International Polo Grounds
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 26th
WhatsUp Interview: Peter Noone Coming to Misquamicut Drive-In Sunday July 26th
Jazz Camp at Newport going virtual July 26-31
Things To Do
- The Newport Show – Virtual
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tours
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 4 pm – Cleanup Rhode Island- Beach Cleanup at Fogland Beach
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
- 5 pm – Live United Gnome Surf Camp
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Monday, July 27th
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- Helmut Newton: The Bad & The Beautiful
- 2020 Sundance Shorts
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
