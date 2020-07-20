Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

This story will be updated as we learn about additional events and meetings, check back for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, July 20th

Things To Do

6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Tuesday, July 21st

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Wednesday, July 22nd

Newport City Council to meet on July 22, here’s what’s on the agenda

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Thursday, July 23rd

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Friday, July 24th

Grammy Winner Lori McKenna to Launch New Album in LiveStream July 24th

RI Children’s Entertainer Greg Lato to Release “Create My Own World” July 24

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, July 25th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 26th

WhatsUp Interview: Peter Noone Coming to Misquamicut Drive-In Sunday July 26th

Jazz Camp at Newport going virtual July 26-31

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Monday, July 27th

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

