sail newport
Photo via 12 Metre Charters

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, July 17 – 19, 2020.

Friday, July 17

On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival…

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

- Advertisement -

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled at this time.

Saturday, July 18

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 19

Common Fence Music to present The Accidentals on July 19th

Things To Do

 JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR