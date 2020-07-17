Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, July 17 – 19, 2020.
Friday, July 17
On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival…
Things To Do
- 5 pm – Gala at Home with Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm – Introspection at The Kings Lens & Friends
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 7 pm – St. Anthony’s Feast
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- Olympia
- Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On
- Flannery
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One Of Those Things
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled at this time.
Saturday, July 18
Things To Do
- 8 am – Gilded Victory- Vanderbilts & Votes for Women Tour
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 9 am to 12 pm– Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell Elementary School
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Modern Luxury Polo Lounge – Newport vs. Pittsburgh
- 5:30 pm – Pop Up Gyrokinesis ® Outdoor Summer Series with Katie
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 19
Common Fence Music to present The Accidentals on July 19th
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 11 am – Pitta Balancing Workshop
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals with The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
