Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, July 10 – 12.

We’re updating this list as we receive notice of events and meetings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, July 10

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

- Advertisement -

Local Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, July 11

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 12

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.