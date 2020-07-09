Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, July 10 – 12.
Friday, July 10
Things To Do
- 10 am – Family Yoga
- 10 am – Pearl Show: Jewels of the Sea with Tiffany Peay Jewelry
- 5 pm – Art Exhibit~ Sea Spell at The King’s Lens and Friends
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 6 pm – Wood Flower Frame Class with Created Purpose
- 7 pm – Watch Party – The Dance of the Nymphs with Island Moving Company
Local Government
Saturday, July 11
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 11 am – Coastal Queen Blessing of the Fleet Cruise
- 12 pm – Blessing of the Fleet
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 3 pm – Wire Rose Ring Class with Created Purpose
- 5 pm – Newport Polo Vanderbilt Cup at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm – Taking Inventory. Gallery Artist Salon at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 5:30 pm – Pop Up Gyrokinesis ® Outdoor Summer Series with Katie at Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center
- 6 pm – Dip Painted Stainless Steel Tumbler Night with Created Purpose
Local Government
Sunday, July 12
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 9 am – Emmanuel Church, Newport Bible Study
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 10 am – Chime Practice at Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 2 pm – Lacey Cheryl returns to Riptide
- 3 pm – Sunday Funday with Mel at Portsmouth Publick House
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 3:30 pm –Jamestown for Black Lives Campaign Meeting
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
- 5 pm – Cruise to Fort Adams State Park (Newport, RI)
- 6 pm – Virtual Yappy Hour 2020 with Potter League For Animals
- 6 pm – Second Sundays From Home: Birds of a Feather
- 8 pm – Lacey Cheryl on the Docks on Waites Wharf
Local Government
