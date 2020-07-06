Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, July 6 – 13.
We’re updating this list as we receive notice of events and meetings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, July 6
Things To Do
- 9 am – Fashion Camp July 6-10 at Stichery
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail
Local Government
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
Tuesday, July 7
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 1:30 pm – Explore the Estuary for Kids!
- 2 pm – Mel’s 1st Tuesdays at Tiverton Farmer’s Market
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
Local Government
- 10 am – Portsmouth Vicious Dog Hearing Panel
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – North Tiverton Fire District
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
Wednesday, July 8
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 2 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd
- 5 pm – Lobster Boil & Sunset Sail
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 6:30 pm – Virtual Cookbook Club: Summer Barbecue with Tiverton Library
Local Government
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
Thursday, July 9
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 5 pm – July Newport Gallery Night
- 6 pm – Summer Picnic Series
Local Government
- 6 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee
Friday, July 10
Things To Do
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
Local Government
Saturday, July 11
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell School
- 11 am – Coastal Queen Blessing of the Fleet Cruise
- 12 pm – Blessing of the Fleet
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 5 pm – Newport Polo Vanderbilt Cup at Newport International Polo Grounds
- 5 pm – Taking Inventory . Gallery Artist Salon at Coastal Contemporary Gallery
- 5:30 pm – Pop Up Gyrokinesis ® Outdoor Summer Series with Katie at Tiverton Four Corners Arts Center
Local Government
Sunday, July 12
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 10 am – Chime Practice at Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 3 pm – Sunday Funday with Mel at Portsmouth Publick House
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 3:30 pm –Jamestown for Black Lives Campaign Meeting
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals
- 6 pm – Virtual Yappy Hour 2020 with Potter League For Animals
Local Government
Monday, July 13
Things To Do
Local Government
