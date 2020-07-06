Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, July 6 – 13.

We’re updating this list as we receive notice of events and meetings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Monday, July 6

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission

Tuesday, July 7

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Wednesday, July 8

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Thursday, July 9

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

6 pm – Tiverton Budget Committee

Friday, July 10

Things To Do

6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, July 11

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 12

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

Monday, July 13

Things To Do

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Local Government

Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.