Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, July 13 – 20.

We’re updating this list as we receive notice of events and meetings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com

Monday, July 13

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Tuesday, July 14

Alliance Française of Newport to host Bastille Day celebration on July 14

Today In Newport History: July 14, 1966 – Tanya Donelly Born In Newport

Things To Do

City & Government

Wednesday, July 15

On This Day In Newport History: July 15, 1876 – Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére is Born in Newport

Things To Do

City & Government

Thursday, July 16

Things To Do

City & Government

7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review

Friday, July 17

On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival…

Things To Do

City & Government

Saturday, July 18

Things To Do

City & Government

Sunday, July 19

Common Fence Music to present The Accidentals on July 19th

Things To Do

City & Government

Monday, July 20

Things To Do

City & Government

