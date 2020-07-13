Newport, RI – Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, July 13 – 20.
We’re updating this list as we receive notice of events and meetings, check back often for updates. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com
Monday, July 13
Things To Do
- 9 am – Doll Sewing Camp July 13-17
- 1 pm – Announcement of Compost Lawn Sign Display Winners with Clean Ocean Access
- 5 pm – Physically Distant Open House! Meet the Teachers & Tour Grounds with Sea Rose Montessori School
- 6 pm – Wine & Cheese Sail on the Schooner Aurora
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Ella Fizgerald: Just One Of Those Things
- John Lewis: Good Trouble
- Olympia
- Sometimes. Always. Never.
- WBCN and The American Revolution
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 6 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 6 pm – Newport Energy and Environment Commission
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Tuesday, July 14
Alliance Française of Newport to host Bastille Day celebration on July 14
Today In Newport History: July 14, 1966 – Tanya Donelly Born In Newport
Things To Do
- 5 pm – Jamestown After 5: Beach Clean-up Series
- 7 pm – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 7:30 pm = Coastal Queen Live Music and Sunset Cruise
City & Government
- 10 am – Tiverton Prevention Coalition
- 10:45 am – Little Compton Tax Assessment Board of Review
- 1 pm – Little Compton Prevention Coalition
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm Newport City Council COVID-19 Update
- 6 pm – Aquidneck Island Planning Commission
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Recreation Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton School Committee
Wednesday, July 15
On This Day In Newport History: July 15, 1876 – Margaret Van Alen Bruguiére is Born in Newport
Things To Do
- 9:30 am – Community Yoga at Norman Bird Sanctuary with Rev Shelley Dungan
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Wednesday) on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays (reservations required) at Newport Vineyards
- 5 pm – Middletown After 5: Beach Clean Up
- 5 pm – An Evening at Home with Aquidneck Land Trust
- 6 pm – Dr. Edward Markward, Virtual Music Appreciation Series – July
- 6 pm – Yoga Outdoors on the Lawn of The Leonard Brown House
City & Government
- 9 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 10 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 11 am – Little Compton Free Public Library Trust
- 4 pm – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission
- 5:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 5:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
Thursday, July 16
Things To Do
- 9 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 11 am – Opening Day at The Blue Garden
- 12 pm – Virtual Business During Hours
- 4 pm – Read/Eat/Chat with Newport Art Museum
- 4:30 pm – Live Music Thursdays ft. Ryan McHugh (reservations required) at Taproot Brewing Company
- 6 pm – Summer Picnic Series at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 7 pm – Wine & Vine Wreath Making Workshop: Apple and Peony Wreath
City & Government
Friday, July 17
On This Day In Newport History: July 17, 1954 – First Newport Jazz Festival…
Things To Do
- 5 pm – Gala at Home with Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm – Friday Night Live Sail
- 7 pm – St. Anthony’s Feast
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, July 18
Things To Do
- 8 am – Gilded Victory- Vanderbilts & Votes for Women Tour
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 8:30 am – Yoga on the Lawn at Thriving Tree Coffee House, Portsmouth, R.I.
- 9 am – Aquidneck Growers Market (Saturday) at Pell Elementary School
- 1 pm – Self-Guided Landscape Tours at Watson Farm
- 4 pm – Modern Luxury Polo Lounge – Newport vs. Pittsburgh
- 5:30 pm – Pop Up Gyrokinesis ® Outdoor Summer Series with Katie
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, July 19
Common Fence Music to present The Accidentals on July 19th
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga Outdoors on Newport Harbor in King Park
- 10 am – Braman cemetery tour
- 11 am – Mimosa + Bloody Mary Sail
- 11 am – Pitta Balancing Workshop
- 3 pm – DJ Valentina at The Reef
- 4:45 pm – Quarter Till Organ Recitals with The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
Monday, July 20
Things To Do
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled just yet, check back for updates.
