Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions on What’s Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company.

Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company at the bottom of this story.

Newport

20 Sherman Street sold for $1,625,000 on June 30th.

- Advertisement -

5 Casey Court sold for $699,000 on June 29th.

70 Roseneath Avenue sold for $600,000 on June 27th.

21 Norman Street sold for $410,000 on June 26th.

9 Sagamore Street sold for $320,000 on June 29th.

9 Whitfield Place #4 sold for $225,000 on June 26th.

26 & 26.5 Poplar Street sold for $750,000 on June 26th.

9 Ann Street sold for $635,000 on June 26th.

15 Bowen’s Wharf sold for $80,000 on June 23rd.

Middletown

10 Renfrew Park Circle NE sold for $1,200,000 on June 26th.

19 Sherwood Road sold for $374,000 on June 29th.

10 Pocono Road sold for $347,000 on June 30th.

13 Casey Drive sold for $236,000 on June 24th.

314 Chases Lane #D sold for $452,000 on June 30th.

11 Bailey Brook Court #19 sold for $419,900 on June 29th.

Portsmouth

223 Wapping Road sold for $700,000 on June 26th.

80 Col Christopher Greene Road sold for $689,900 on June 26th.

37 Anne Hutchinson Court sold for $650,000 on June 29th.

70 Windstone Drive sold for $635,000 on June 29th.

70 Slocum Road sold for $603,000 on June 26th.

158 Stonegate Drive sold for $585,000 on June 30th.

1155 Anthony Road sold for $555,000 on June 24th.

3338 East Main Road sold for $495,000 on June 25th.

118 King Phillip Street sold for $325,000 on June 26th.

18 Dighton Avenue sold for $291,000 on June 30th.

92 Cove Street sold for $215,000 on June 25th.

30 Rebels Way sold for $465,000 on June 30th.

12 Valley Lane sold for $288,000 on June 30th.

15 Lawton Brook Lane sold for $284,500 on June 24th.

OUR Real Estate

OUR Real Estate is a full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company. Established in June of 2019, OUR embodies a fresh take on real estate and is driven to make the search and sell process as seamless as possible. We extend far beyond what a conventional brokerage firm offers through our commitment to getting you acclimated, informed, and connected to the community. We have diligently created a culture that spurs collaboration and drives social media with creative marketing techniques. Based in Newport, RI our agents possess a quality over quantity mindset, and will work all over the state of Rhode Island to secure the perfect place for you.

OUR Real Estate is independently owned by the Principal Broker, Lauren Mailloux. Lauren was born and raised in Rhode Island. She graduated from Portsmouth High School and continued her education at the University of Rhode Island. Lauren received her real estate license and later acquired her brokerage license. She is committed to providing unwavering integrity, expertise, and negotiation skills for the sole benefit of her clients.

OUR Real Estate is located on lower Thames Street in the heart of Newport. The door to our chic and welcoming office is always open, come see for yourself why we consider ourselves the next generation of real estate.

For more info, visit https://www.our-realestate.com/