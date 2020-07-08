Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week, June 30 – July 7, 2020.

Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions on What's Up Newp are brought to you by OUR Real Estate

Read more about this locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company at the bottom of this story.

Newport

10 Franklin Street sold for $1,820,000 on July 1st.

5 Gooseberry Road sold for $1,110,000 on July 6th.

21 Harrison Avenue sold for $930,000 on July 1st.

22 Connection Street sold for $602,000 on June 30th.

360 Gibbs Avenue #3 sold for $420,000 on July 3rd.

629 Thames Street sold for $680,000 on July 2nd.

109 111 Van Zandt Avenue sold for $527,500 on July 6th.

Middletown

786 Indian Avenue sold for $850,000 on June 30th.

150 Kane Avenue sold for $695,000 on July 7th.

110 Orchard Avenue sold for $620,000 on July 1st.

56 Perry Avenue sold for $495,000 on July 1st.

49 James Francis Terrace sold for $415,000 on July 1st.

402 Corey Lane sold for $425,000 on July 1st.

13 Bailey Brook Court #20 sold for $419,000 on July 2nd.

9 Bailey Brook Court #18 sold for $399,900 on July 1st.

Portsmouth

48 Aquidneck Avenue sold for $989,000 on July 3rd.

114 Taylor Road sold for $605,000 on July 1st.

158 Stonegate Drive sold for $585,000 on June 30th.

130 Lilac Lane sold for $585,000 on June 30th.

140 Indian Avenue sold for $523,500 on July 1st.

317 Riverside Street sold for $312,500 on July 2nd.

18 Dighton Avenue sold for $291,000 on June 30th.

46 Glen Meade Drive sold for $267,000 on July 2nd.

