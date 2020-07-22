Newport, RI – Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island over the last week, July 13 – 21, 2020.

Newport

17 Mc Cormick Road sold for $550,000 on July 17th.

2 Watson Street sold for $435,000 on July 16th.

5 Beacon Court sold for $325,000 on July 15th.

46 Chastellux Avenue #M2 sold for $397,175 on July 15th.

70 Carroll Avenue #606 sold for $200,000 on July 16th.

66 Girard Avenue #401 sold for $197,000 on July 17th.

Middletown

359 Wolcott Avenue sold for $525,000 on July 15th.

6 Aquidneck Drive sold for $420,000 on July 17th.

22 Dudley North Avenue sold for $355,000 on July 21st.

1 Stockton Drive sold for $290,000 on July 20th.

Portsmouth

228 King Charles Drive sold for $1,275,000 on July 17th.

191 Sea Meadow Drive sold for $685,000 on July 17th.

829 Union Street sold for $570,000 on July 20th.

9 Caiger Lane sold for $534,000 on July 16th.

152 Riverside Street sold for $468,000 on July 17th.

303 East Main Road sold for $389,100 on July 17th.

7 Long Meadow Road sold for $351,000 on July 20th.

358 Park Avenue sold for $350,000 on July 15th.

20 Stage Coach Road sold for $340,000 on July 16th.

026 Brown Lane sold for $296,900 on July 20th.

A Ridge Road sold for $139,500 on July 16th.

95 Bristol Ferry Road sold for $253,000 on July 21st.

