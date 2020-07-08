Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health will provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island during a press briefing at 1 pm on Wednesday, July 8th.
Help support our locally owned, independent newsroom
We know you care about independent, fact-based coverage of Newport County—that’s why you’re here. But it costs money to keep our community informed. Support What’s Up Newp today and help fund the essential hyper-local journalism of tomorrow.