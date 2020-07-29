Providence, RI – Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health hosted a press briefing at 1 pm on Wednesday, July 29th to provide an update on COVID-19 in Rhode Island.

Press Briefing Recap

Gov: Infections have climbed recently due to social gatherings and a lack of masking up. Gov. says “we’re partying too much. Social gatherings are too large and people aren’t wearing their masks’. Gov. says RIDOH has traced cases back to big parties.

Gov: Executive order for Phase 3 expires today. Says the state will not move forward to Phase 4 yet because of a high R-value (Rate of Spread). Phase 3 has been extended through August 28th. The social gathering limit has been reduced from 25 to 15 for the next 30 days (indoors and outdoors). All other phase 3 guidelines remain in place for the next 30 days.

Gov: On bars – Too many problems with overcrowding at bars, says state will get tougher with enforcement. “If you’re not following the rules, we’re going to shut you down until you can safely reopen.”

Gov: On schools –