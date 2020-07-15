There’s a lot of talk these days about the “new normal.” You hear it all over the country. What do schools look like in the “new normal?” How do businesses succeed under the “new normal?” That phrase suggests a return to the status quo — a desire to get back to the way things used to be before COVID-19.

I see two big problems with that way of thinking. First, the economy is undergoing changes that will mean the way we live and work will be different in a post-COVID era than it was before. We need to be ready for that. And second, the economy under the “old normal” left a lot of people behind: people without a degree or credential past college who struggled to find work in a quickly-changing economy; people who worked full-time jobs and still worried about how they were going to put food on the table; and people of color, who for too long have been held back by systemic racism in institutions like health care, housing, and education. These underlying disparities in our society have existed for too long, and they were put on full display when COVID-19 hit.

Before COVID-19, Rhode Island was in the midst of an unparalleled economic comeback. We were creating good jobs, and Rhode Islanders were filling those jobs. Our unemployment rate had gone from the highest in the nation to the lowest in a generation. In the last six years, we set a new record for the most jobs ever in Rhode Island, and then we broke our own record, 14 times. During that period, we were setting records in the number of new businesses starting, in commercial real estate investments, in college graduation rates, in the number of Rhode Islanders with health insurance, and more. Then, in the blink of an eye, that progress came to a halt.

There’s no question that every American has struggled with the impacts of this crisis. But those who were hit hardest are those who could least afford it. And we have both an economic and moral imperative to rebuild our state in a way that allows every one of us — regardless of income or background — to RIse Together.