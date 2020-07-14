Newport City Council will be meeting in remote session today at 4:30 p.m. for an update from City Manager Joe Nicholson on the City’s COVID-19 response.

This is a What’s Up Newp broadcast. If you’d like to watch or participate in the official meeting, please click on the following link https://buff.ly/36aZeYz. To dial in, please call 1-833-548-0276 and enter the following Meeting ID: 922 6938 0490