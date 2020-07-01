Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp Positive Cases In Rhode Island

Professor Lauren Gardner, a civil and systems engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, built the following dashboard with her graduate student, Ensheng Dong. It is maintained at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering, with technical support from ESRI and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Gardner is co-director of the CSSE.

The following charts are being provided by The COVID19 Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data we can on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here.

The organization has state-by-state data available here and we have it pasted below.

- Advertisement -

• Methodology

• Who is involved with the project

• FAQ

This map works best on a desktop computer.