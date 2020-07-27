Until further notice, access to all Middletown beach parking lots will be restricted to only resident and non- resident season pass holders until 6:00 p.m., effective Saturday, July 25, 2020, the Town announced on Friday, July 24th.

The Town says that this change is necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic – the town needs to curtail the number of people at the beach, including during later afternoon hours.

In order to protect public health and safety, Middletown beach management will continue to limit the number of cars and people at Second and Third Beach so that beach patrons will be able to safely visit Middletown beaches.