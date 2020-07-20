Source: The Newport Show

The Newport Show is exploring the limits of virtual antique shows! You are invited to join us for a beautiful and entertaining online event with 26 of the world’s best antiques, art, and exquisite object exhibitors. The Show will go live on July 24, 2020, and run through July 30, 2020. While many events and antique shows are going virtual this year, The Newport Show hopes to go beyond expectations. Working with John Smiroldo of Incollect and Antiques & Fine Art Magazine The Newport Show will have an online platform for the exhibitors and beneficiaries, the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County.

You will be able to meet the exhibitors through videos, browse their incredible offerings, shop, make your purchase, and arrange for shipping all in one online location! This integrated website will bring the antiques, art, and exquisite objects The Newport Show patrons expect and enjoy. The range of exhibitors is varied enough for any interest! From vintage and estate fine jewelry to contemporary fine jewelry, modern paintings and old masters, Antique American furniture and wicker, prints, books, statuary, china and decorative arts.

Anne Hamilton, The Newport Show Chair, who proposed the idea of an antiques show, and Diana Bittel, Show Manager since it’s inception in 2007 are both delighted the Show could take place, even if not in person. Diana Bittel had this to say about this virtual year; “I hope past show supporters will look at what our dealers are offering and jump right in and buy, buy, buy. I also hope to see them all next year when our world in back in order.”

The link will be available on www.TheNewportShow.com or follow and like @thenewportshow on Facebook and Instagram where the link will also be shared on July 24th at noon.

The Newport Show will return next summer with a live event; mark your calendars for July 23rd – 25th 2021.

Our thanks go out to the exhibitors from around the world, the underwriters and supporters who help produce the Show, the patrons who make purchases, and the thousands of visitors who attend each year.

About The Newport Show

The Newport Show, founded in 2007 as the Newport Antiques Show, is one of the country’s leading events for collectors of decorative arts and antiques. Proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales benefit both the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County and to date the Show has raised a cumulative total of over $2.4M for its beneficiaries. For more information visit TheNewportShow.com or call 401-846-2669.