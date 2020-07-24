Once a hotspot for baseball fans and Aquidneck Island locals alike, Mudville Pub was a staple next to Historic Cardines Field. The old school pub features a back dugout area that juts out into the baseball field’s right field foul territory, creating a breathtaking vantage point for a game. In recent years, the building has seen a few different ownership groups strive to revive the landmark to its past glory. However, when current owner Joe LoCacio and his wife Teresa bought the 8 Marlborough St. building back in the Fall of 2019, they decided to transform “Mudville” into an event space rentable for private events. The building also has two apartments on the second and third floors that have also been renovated beautifully, available for short term rentals.

LoCacio, who has a background in construction and along with his wife, own three additional rental properties on Aquidneck Island, have completely overhauled the space- keeping with the baseball theme of course. There are TVs to watch your favorite sporting events and the dugout area has received an update as well.

The Newport Collegiate Baseball League (NCBL) has entered its third week of play at Cardines Field. New England’s best collegiate ballplayers have been sorted into four teams that compete on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Games are streamed for free online but currently, no fans are allowed to take in the action live.

However, the opportunity to watch baseball in person has been made possible by the NCBL and LoCacio as they will be open for games the remainder of the summer. Admission ranges from $40.00-$55.00 per person for prix fixe menu which includes two drinks. Local caterer McGrath Clambakes will be providing food and additional drinks will be available for purchase. Seating is available inside in the air conditioning as well as outside in the dugout area- seating is booked on a first come first serve basis. Games will be on the TVs and the broadcast will be transmitted throughout the establishment’s speaker system.

This opportunity is available by RESERVATION ONLY on https://www.nptbaseball.com/clubhouse and capacity is limited.

Joe and Teresa LoCacio cannot wait to welcome guests, keeping health and safety paramount. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to open this one-of-a-kind space in downtown Newport.” said the LoCacio’s. They continued to say “Our new relationship with the Newport Collegiate Baseball League is very exciting, and we look forward to having our community host a variety of future events at The Clubhouse.” Newport Collegiate Baseball League Commissioner Mike Falcone expressed his gratitude to The LoCacio’s, “They have done an amazing job with The Clubhouse. Their attention to detail is superb and it will be a great place for families, friends, and fans to watch quality baseball- not to mention enjoy some great food too!”

Please visit ww.stayinnewport.com to book the space yourself and contact Mike Falcone at 516-729-3735 or mike.ncbl@yahoo.com with any questions or for additional information.