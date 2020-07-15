Warwick, RI – The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) announced today that ten student-athletes from their school have qualified as National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Academic All-Americans for the 2019-20 academic year.

The NJCAA Academic Student-Athlete Awards honor individuals for their achievements in the classroom. The awards are based on grade point average; students with a 4.0 GPA qualify NJCAA First Team Academic All-Americans, followed by the Second Team recipients with a GPA between 3.80–3.99, and Third Team with a GPA between 3.60–3.79.

“While competing on the field teaches our student-athletes so many valuable lessons, the ultimate goal for all of them here at CCRI is to be as successful as they can in the classroom,” Interim Director of Athletics Kevin Salisbury said in a statement. “Our coaches and staff, while pursuing athletic success, prioritize success in the classroom so our student-athletes are retained from semester to semester and graduate. Our department congratulates the student-athletes that earned ‘top of the class’ honors.”

Four of the 10 CCRI student-athletes on the NJCAA All-Academic teams qualified for Second Team honors, while the remaining six earned Third Team honors. The full list of NJCAA Academic All-Americans is listed here:

CCRI’s honorees are:

Brendaly N. Leon Silverio; Providence, RI; softball; 3.94

Libbania M. Reyes; Providence, RI; women’s volleyball; 3.92

Dylan M. Durante; Johnston, RI; men’s basketball; 3.87

Emily Drainville; Rumford, RI; softball; 3.82

Alejandro Martinez; Cranston, RI; baseball; 3.79

Daniel V. Grzych; Providence, RI; men’s basketball; 3.76

Erika Ramirez; Providence, RI; women’s soccer; 3.74

Alexis M. LeBelle; Warwick, RI; softball; 3.68

Christopher Casalino; Bristol, RI; baseball; 3.65

Haylie M. Wellman; Ashaway, RI; softball; 3.60

CCRI is at the forefront of improving the ways community college students are prepared to advance their education and career prospects. Last May, the college achieved its highest two- and three-year graduation rates in more than 20 years and awarded more credentials than ever before. The college expects to have the highest three-year graduation rate of any community college in New England by 2021.