Steven Van Zandt, a multi-platinum artist, producer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and founder of the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation and its TeachRock arts integration program, will be holding a series of living-room style talks with special musical and celebrity guests and education heroes from those cities discussing music, education, and national issues.



Co-hosted by Drew Carey, The Little Steven TeachRock Roadshow premieres on Thursday July 16th from 8-9pm ET “in Cleveland,” and features songwriter and longtime Pat Benatar collaborator Neil Giraldo, legendary radio DJ Kid Leo, iconic music publisher Lance Freed, musicians Michael Stanley and Conya Doss, Hough Reads founder Rhonda Crowder and a reunion of Little Steven and young activists from the Columbus, OH Mosaic program.

Proceeds from and donations to the RoadShow series will benefit TeachRock, the nonprofit Rock and Roll Forever Foundation’s national K-12 curriculum initiative. TeachRock provides teachers with no-cost interdisciplinary, arts-driven materials and lesson plans designed to keep students engaged and in school. TeachRock lesson plans are used by more than 30,000 registered teachers in all 50 states and offer distance learning materials too.



To register for the Little Steven TeachRock Roadshow visit TeachRock.org/Roadshow . A donation to TeachRock is appreciated, but not required to view.