We’re welcoming back our popular “Six Picks” column this weekend. We’re including some live local music from venues that are following state protocols. We encourage you to continue to do the same when you head out. As always, enjoy the music!

Friday: Pump House Music in Wakefield has outdoor shows scheduled this weekend Friday and Saturday. On Friday, check out the Narrow River Band at 7PM, and on Saturday, head to the Open Mic Jam at 4PM. Details here.

Friday: Mandolin Orange will be live streaming from the Moody Theatre in Ashville, NC at 7PM tonight. Details here.

Friday: “Back in Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration” is an online look back at AC-DC’s classic album. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Friday: The Narrows Center for the Arts in live streaming the Tom Petty tribute band, The Breakers Friday night at 8PM. Tune in here.

Friday: The Revivalists live on stage in New Orleans, LA at the NOLA Drive-In at 7PM. Details here.

Saturday: RI native and national celeb Billy Gilman will be performing live at the Misquamicut Drive-In Saturday night at 8:30PM. Cars will be parked 6 feet apart. You can sit outside the car with a mask. Social distancing is in force. Bathrooms one at a time or one family at a time. Details here.

Sunday: We previewed “An Evening with Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits” at the Misquamicut Drive-In here earlier this week. The show is Sunday night at 8:30 and “spaces” are still available. Details here.