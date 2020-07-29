Norwood, MA, July 28, 2020 – Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today that it will reopen Showcase Cinemas Providence Place on Saturday, August 1. Showcase Cinemas will reopen under the company’s new “Be Showcase Safe” health and safety program. The program has been developed and certified with J.S. Held, an environmental, health and safety firm led by noted toxicologists, epidemiologists and an Assistant Surgeon General, US Public Health Service (Retired).

The “Be Showcase Safe” program includes employee health screenings before starting work and food and beverage manager ServSafeTM Food Safety Certification under the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe food and safety training and certification program. Additional new procedures include installation of air-purifying systems for all US theaters; reduced auditorium seating capacity; increased/enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and in high-touch surface areas; new employee and patron protective mask requirements; social distancing markers; and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations.

Showcase has already opened Showcase Cinemas Warwick (Quaker Lane) and Showcase Cinema de Lux Springdale (Ohio). Additional theaters in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York will open in further phases following state guidelines in the coming days and weeks.

The health and safety of our customers and employees is Showcase’s top priority, while still delivering an unparalleled moviegoing experience. Guided by state and CDC guidelines, the Be Showcase Safe health and safety program includes the following protocols:

All employees will have a temperature check and symptoms screening before they begin each shift;

All employees must wear protective face masks at all times and must use gloves for food service;

All patrons must wear protective face coverings until they are in their seats;

All patrons will be asked to socially distance by staying at least 6 feet apart until they are in their seats;

Installation of a new bi-polar ionization air-purifying system for all US theaters;

Social distancing floor markers will be placed throughout our lobby, box office and concession areas;

New contactless payment options and food/beverage/ticket pre-order are available through showcasecinemas.com and our Showcase app;

Concession offerings will be made available in covered containers;

Plexiglas shields have been added at the box office and concession areas;

We will be continuously cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces throughout the cinema;

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available to patrons and employees throughout the cinema;

We are limiting the number of patrons who can sit together;

We are reducing auditorium capacity;

We are implementing extensive cleaning protocols throughout the day, between showtimes and at close of business using EPA-approved disinfecting products; and

We are increasing the time between showings to clean auditoriums.

“During the last few months we have worked with our industry partners to re-envision our Showcase customer experience to make health and safety our main focus,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing. “We are calling our program Be Showcase Safe and are strongly encouraging our customers to work together with our employees and follow these new health and safety protocols as we are working toward the same goal – a safe and fun movie-going experience!”

During the initial reopening phase Showcase Cinemas will feature special “Bring Backs” of classic films from movie franchises such as “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars.” Additionally, “Bring Backs” programming will include screenings of “Ghostbusters,” “Jurassic Park,” “Shrek,” “Jaws,” “Back to the Future” and “The Karate Kid.” Special pricing for return-engagement films are $5.00 for all showtimes.

Showcase Cinemas Providence Place will also be offering private screenings for family and friends. For $300, customers can book a freshly sanitized auditorium for up to 25 guests, choose from a catalogue of our Bring Backs films to screen and receive a regular-size popcorn and drink for each guest. More information on pricing, programming and booking a private screening can be found on Showcasecinemas.com. Film release dates are subject to change

As part of our reopening, Showcase Cinemas is working with select local healthcare facilities to provide free movie-going opportunities as a thank you for their contributions during the COVID-19 outbreak.

For more information on our reopening programming and our Be Showcase Safe program please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/be-showcase-safe.