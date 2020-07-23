This Friday, July 24th, Showcase Cinemas is debuting a new program called Showcase Together, at Showcase Cinemas Warwick (Quaker Lane). To celebrate and reunite our local community during this time when social distancing has so many of us spending time apart, Showcase Together will offer a weekly variety of thematic “Bring Back” films ranging from sports movies to book adaptations to family favorites.

With so many activities, like sports, theaters, and museums still closed or operating with restrictions due to COVID-19, Showcase Together provides ongoing interest-based programming in an effort to bring family & friends together and share in experiences that they love.

All eight categories have a weekly reoccurring time-slot that moviegoers can count on and plan ahead for. Divided into afternoon and evening screenings, all afternoon films begin at 2pm and evening films at 7pm. Tickets are just $5 and can be purchased online or via the Showcase app. To further enhance the movie-going experience, themed concession combos are offered to guests attending Showcase Together screenings.

The ongoing weekly schedule and film categories are as follows:

Friday afternoons (2pm): Arts & Culture Saturday afternoons (2pm): Stage to Screen Sunday afternoons (2pm): Oldies but Goodies Monday evenings (7pm): Anime Tuesday afternoons (2pm): Family Favorites Tuesday evenings (7pm): Book to Screen Wednesday evenings (7pm): Sports Flicks Thursday evenings (7pm): Classic Comedies

This week’s schedule:

· Friday, July 24th– “The Bolshoi Ballet Swan Lake” (Arts & Culture)

· Saturday, July 25th– “The Phantom of the Opera” (Stage to Screen)

· Sunday, July 26th – “Casablanca” (Oldies but Goodies)

· Monday, July 27th –“Is it Wrong…? Arrow of the Orion” (Anime)

· Tuesday, July 28th– “The Muppet Movie” (Family Favorites) and “Forest Gump” (Book to Screen)

· Wednesday, July 29th– “Slapshot” (Sports Flicks)

· Thursday, July 30th– “The Big Lebowski” (Classic Comedies)

Showcase Cinemas Warwick (Quaker Lane) is currently operating under the Showcase Cinemas’ new “Be Showcase Safe” health and safety program. The program has been developed and certified with J.S. Held, an environmental, health and safety firm led by noted toxicologists, epidemiologists and an Assistant Surgeon General, US Public Health Service (Retired). To learn more about the program, you can visit: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/be-showcase-safe