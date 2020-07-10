Providence, RI – U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse today issued a press release celebrating a quarter-century of federal service by his office’s Senior Field Representative, Paula Bradley, who turns 85 years old today.

Bradley, and her husband Dale, are residents of Portsmouth.

“Thank you to Paula Bradley for decades of exceptional service to the people of Rhode Island. Paula is a walking encyclopedia of the programs and benefits available to seniors, from rides to meals, to recreational activities, and much more. She brings that knowledge to every senior center in the state, lending vital support and care to her fellow Rhode Islanders. During the COVID-19 crisis, she has redoubled her outreach to seniors to provide support in a challenging time. Paula embodies the hopeful, generous spirit of the Ocean State. I commend her on a distinguished record of service and wish her a very happy birthday!”, Whitehouse said in a statement.

Bradley, who served in the same role for Congressman Patrick Kennedy’s office prior to joining Whitehouse’s staff, helps to guide Rhode Islanders in accessing federal and state programs geared toward seniors. Her work brings her to every corner of the state to meet with Rhode Island seniors and senior center staff. Whitehouse thanked Bradley and recognized her outstanding work.