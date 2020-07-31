Newport, RI – The Zabriskie Memorial Church of Saint John the Evangelist, located at 61 Washington Street in Newport, this week announced that they will return to in-person services and regular service times, in addition to their new outdoor “Mass on the Grass” service.

“St. John’s will hold a low Mass “Mass on the Grass” at 8 a.m. Sundays outdoors in front of the church’s main entrance at 61 Washington Street. At 10 a.m., we will celebrate a sung High Mass that can be attended in person and which is also live-streamed to Facebook and on our website,” the church said in a press release on Thursday.

In addition, St. John’s offers in-person Morning Prayer and Evening Prayer daily Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. To attend, please fill out your contact information at https://forms.gle/qrjPdMyDsTCG6KFg7.

:To attend Mass on the Grass, all you need is a chair or blanket (we’ll take care of the spacing), hat or umbrella if desired, good cheer and a smile, even if hidden behind a mask,” the church announced. “To ensure safety for all, participants must remain masked throughout all services. Although it’s OK to park in our lot opposite 25 Willow St., it’s a tight squeeze from the parking lot through to the lawn, so we ask that people avoid a bottleneck there, and walk along Willow Street and around the corner to enter the front lawn”.

To attend either of these services, please register at https://reopen.church/r/2oOSjeMo and fill out your contact information at https://forms.gle/qrjPdMyDsTCG6KFg7.

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

To check our online calendar of events, please visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SaintJohnsNewport/ and on our website at http://saintjohns-newport.org/.

To give to St. John’s, visit http://saintjohns-newport.org/support-st-john-the-evangelist/ or text SERIOUSFUN to 73256.