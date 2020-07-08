Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Today, Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend (District 72 – Middletown, Portsmouth) announced special guests will join her for her upcoming 28th, 29th, and 30th “Talks with Terri” public event series.

Since taking office, Terri has made herself available to her constituents with her monthly “Talks with Terri”, with questions from attendees welcomed.

Rep Cortvriend was recently ranked #1 in the RI General Assembly (House and Senate) for 2020 having the most open public meetings as well as being honored as ranked the #1 Overall House Representative for 2020 by RIRANK.

Talks with Terri #28

July 15

8:30 – 9:30A

Special Guest: Ana Riley, Deputy Commissioner, RI Dept of Education

Topic: Education: Reopening Schools

Via ZOOM

https://zoom.us/j/97216040462?pwd=cm5RNFowSStFSW9BcGNuS2RiYUM1QT09

Meeting ID: 972 1604 0462

Password: 722414

Talks with Terri #29

July 29

9:00 – 10:00A

Special Guest: Seth Magaziner, RI General Treasurer

Topic: RI State Finances

Via ZOOM

To attend: ZOOM attendance details to be announced on TerriCortvriend.com/event and Facebook at @terricortvriendforstaterep

Talks with Terri #30

August 5

8:30 – 9:30A

Special Guest: Nellie Gorbea, RI Secretary of State

Topic: Voting

Via ZOOM

To attend: ZOOM attendance details to be announced on TerriCortvriend.com/event and Facebook at @terricortvriendforstaterep