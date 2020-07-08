Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Today, Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend (District 72 – Middletown, Portsmouth) announced special guests will join her for her upcoming 28th, 29th, and 30th “Talks with Terri” public event series.
Since taking office, Terri has made herself available to her constituents with her monthly “Talks with Terri”, with questions from attendees welcomed.
Rep Cortvriend was recently ranked #1 in the RI General Assembly (House and Senate) for 2020 having the most open public meetings as well as being honored as ranked the #1 Overall House Representative for 2020 by RIRANK.
Talks with Terri #28
July 15
8:30 – 9:30A
Special Guest: Ana Riley, Deputy Commissioner, RI Dept of Education
Topic: Education: Reopening Schools
Via ZOOM
https://zoom.us/j/97216040462?pwd=cm5RNFowSStFSW9BcGNuS2RiYUM1QT09
Meeting ID: 972 1604 0462
Password: 722414
Talks with Terri #29
July 29
9:00 – 10:00A
Special Guest: Seth Magaziner, RI General Treasurer
Topic: RI State Finances
Via ZOOM
To attend: ZOOM attendance details to be announced on TerriCortvriend.com/event and Facebook at @terricortvriendforstaterep
Talks with Terri #30
August 5
8:30 – 9:30A
Special Guest: Nellie Gorbea, RI Secretary of State
Topic: Voting
Via ZOOM
To attend: ZOOM attendance details to be announced on TerriCortvriend.com/event and Facebook at @terricortvriendforstaterep
