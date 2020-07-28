Portsmouth, RI – Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend will host her #29 “Talks with Terri” this Wednesday, July 29th starting at 9:00 a.m. via Zoom.
The topic of discussion will be RI State Finances and her guest this week will be Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner.
Suggested questions and information include: What is the State of the RI Economy? What is the state of our State Pension System? What is the progress on the School Construction Plan? Details on CRI Infra-bank Local Businesses Go Green Program. Current details on the New Small Business Grant Funding. What are your ideas on building a more sustainable and equitable economy and how to pay for them?
Rep Cortvriend asks participants to bring their questions and a cup of coffee of tea and join in the conversation. Questions may also be submitted in advance during registration.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required to receive a zoom link to participate. To register: https://forms.gle/xP7gnYRcLaUtozju6
