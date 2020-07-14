Today, Representative Terri-Denise Cortvriend announced she will be co-hosting a Virtual Screening of the Dark Waters and expert panel discussion. Dark Waters is a chilling tale of one lawyer’s fight for a community poisoned by PFAS chemicals.

Participants have five (5) days to watch the DARK WATERS film at home for free before the panel discussion on July 22 at 12 noon.

The expert panel discussion on July 22 will feature the following panelists: Terry Gray, Deputy Director for Environmental Protection at RI DEM; Dr. Angela Slitt, URI College of Pharmacy Professor; Dr. Greg Howard, Research Scientist

This public event is co-hosted by Rep. Terri Cortvriend, Rep. June Speakman, Clean Water Action and the Conservation Law Foundation.

Get your free tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rhode-islands-dark-waters-virtual-screening-expert-panel-tickets-111863282088?aff=CWAlink&fbclid=IwAR37Gbn5ITQjtVRIAQm6TvirvXjUunVzTeC2F5McIxfbNuMWmQSzmm9X-Ug