Newport City Council hosted a Council Meeting on Wednesday in person for the first time since March. The meeting was open to the public via Zoom and by phone.

This story is being updated throughout the meeting, refresh for updates.

1. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES #31-80 AND #98-40.)

a. Special Events:

1) newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Drive in Documentary Film Screening, Newport Grand Casino Parking Lot (150 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.); July 16, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Approved 6-0 (Leonard recused)

2) newportFILM, d/b/a newportFILM Drive in Documentary Film Screening, Newport Grand Casino Parking Lot (150 Admiral Kalbfus Rd.); August 6, 2020 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Approved 6-0 (Leonard recused)

3) Rhode Races & Events, Inc., d/b/a Newport Rhode Races, Easton’s Beach; April 17, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Approved 7-0.

b. Communication from the Planning Board, re: Pilot Program to Create Safe Streets and Boost Economic Activity during the Covid-19 pandemic (Receive)

Approved 7-0.

c. Communication from the Newport School Committee, re: Resolution 2020-06-23 – Urging the Continued Appropriation of State and Local Revenues to Support Public Education (Receive)

Approved 7-0.

d. Communication from Christopher Kirwin, re: Resignation from the Zoning Board of Review (Receive with Regret)

Approved 7-0.

e. Communication from the Newport Energy and Environment Commission, re: Community Choice Aggregation (Receive)

Approved 7-0.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Victualing License, Expansion, 22 Washington Sq., Inc., d/b/a Bar Cino, 22 Washington Square to expand the licensed premises into 24 Washington Square (In conjunction with liquor license expansion)

Approved 7-0.

3. Sidewalk Café, New, 22 Washington Sq. Inc., d/b/a Bar Cino, 24 Washington Sq. (In conjunction with liquor license expansion)

Approved 7-0.

4. Victualing License, New Location, Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Vieste & Vino Wine Bar, Yagi Noodle and The Café, 580 Thames St. Units B101, B102, B103 and B104 (In conjunction with liquor license transfer)

Continued until August 12th because it was not properly noticed.

5. Entertainment License, New, Class A (indoors), Kinsley’s LTD, d/b/a Newport Blue’s Café, 286 Thames St. First & Second Floors (Second Hearing)

Approved 7-0

RESOLUTIONS

6. Honoring Former Mayor Paul L. Gaines, Sr.

Continued to July 22nd meeting for when Gaines family can be present for the honor.

7. Short-Term Rentals – A. McCalla, J. Bova

8. Traffic Safety – A. McCalla, J. Bova, S. Taylor

9. Community Choice Aggregation – S. Taylor, A. McCalla

10. Support for Newport School Committee Resolution 2020-06-23 – J. McLaughlin

ORDINANCES

11. Amending Chapter 10.28.080, entitled, “Easton’s Beach Parking Lot” (Second Reading)

12. Amending Chapter 10.24.010, entitled, “Parking prohibited at all times in designated places” (Second Reading)

13. Amending Chapter 5.57 entitled, “Mobile Food Establishments” to amend Section 5.57.040 entitled “Restrictions on Permits” (First Reading)- continued from June 24, 2020

14. Amending Chapter 14.04.030 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Moratorium” (First Reading)

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

15. Action Item #5932/20 – RE: Award of Bid #20-047 – Road Materials (w/accompanying resolution)

16. Action Item #5933/20 – RE: Award of Bid #20-046 – Utilities Supplies (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS



LICENSES AND PERMITS

1. Application of 22 Washington Square Inc., d/b/a Bar Cino, holder of a Class BV alcoholic beverage license to expand the licensed premises into 24 Washington Sq. including 360 square foot sidewalk café consisting of two tables with four chairs each (Hearing)

2. Application of Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a/ Vieste, 515 Thames St., holder of a Class BL alcoholic beverage license to transfer the location to 580 Thames St. Units B101, B102, B103 and B104 and to change the d/b/a to Vieste & Vino Wine Bar, Yagi Noodle and The Café (Hearing)

Continued until August 12th because it was not properly noticed.

ADJOURN

Communication from the City Manager, Re: COVID 19 Status Update

ADJOURN

