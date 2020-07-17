The Town of Portsmouth’s Zoning Board of Review last night unanimously approved Ragged Island Brewing Company’s special use permit to operate a limited series of beer gardens at their new location at 54 Bristol Ferry Road.
According to the application, the brewery would partner with McGrath Clambakes and the permit will allow the brewery to host a limited “beer garden” on Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays from July through September.
Proposed hours for the beer garden are 3 to 8 pm on Friday and Saturday and 1 to 6 pm on Sunday. All guests would be required to make a reservation.
Ragged Island’s petition to Town of Portsmouth
For the immediate future, Ragged Island Brewing Company will continue to brew and operate out of its location in the Portsmouth Industrial Park, which is currently just open for to-go can sales.
Now that they have the o.k., Matthew Gray, owner of Ragged Island Brewing Company, told What’s Up Newp on Thursday night that he and his team will revisit and begin working on the logistics and will announce details as soon as then can for the start of the beer garden series.
This story is developing. More details to come.
