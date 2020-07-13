National Grid Gas will be conducting required maintenance of the natural gas main on Thames Street at Underwood Ct. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 beginning at 7:00 pm, Newport Police Department announced today.

According to Newport Police, this work is being conducted at night to minimize traffic disruptions in the area. It is expected the work will be completed by the morning rush hour traffic on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Traffic southbound on Thames Street will be detoured eastbound up Dearborn Street, across Spring St onto Perry Street, then south on Bellevue Ave, to Narragansett Ave to Spring or Thames Streets.

Police Officers will be onsite to manage the flow of traffic and assist motorists in getting to residences and businesses.