A new experience is coming to the Newport Mansions, and it’s designed for people who want to enjoy the outdoors in some of the most beautiful settings in New England.

The Preservation Society of Newport County’s new “Stroll the Gardens and Grounds” experience gives visitors the opportunity to picnic on the historic landscapes of The Breakers, The Elms and Green Animals Topiary Garden in Portsmouth.

“Many people have been asking us to reopen Green Animals because they are looking for outdoor experiences during this pandemic period,” said CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe. “We decided to take it further, and for the first time we’re inviting guests to bring food, beverages and a blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawns and gardens at these three properties. With so many people ‘staycationing’ this summer, this is a great way for families to escape to a beautiful place for a day without going far from home.”

This new specialty ticket includes outdoor-only access to all three properties, and costs $18 for adults and $8 for youth, ages 6-17. The three properties can be visited on different days. The grounds will be open during the following times: The Elms, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m.; The Breakers, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with last admission at 5 p.m.; and Green Animals, 10 a.m.-sunset, with last admission at 7 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Tickets are now available through NewportMansions.org. Green Animals will open for the season on Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m.

Thank you for wearing your face mask and keeping our properties open and safe.

The “Stroll the Gardens and Grounds” ticket does not include interior entry to The Breakers, The Elms or Brayton House at Green Animals.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2020, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. It is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks – span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.

For more information, please visit NewportMansions.org.

Source: Preservation Society of Newport County