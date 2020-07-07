Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Portsmouth and Middletown Police yesterday announced a coordinated effort by both agencies to combat speeding and reckless operation of motor vehicles on the roadways of Middletown and Portsmouth. The effort will be a highly visible and coordinated approach to traffic safety.
