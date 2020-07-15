Wheeler E. Bradley Jr., 72, of Middletown, passed away on July 14, 2020. He was the husband of Kathy Bradley for 40 years.

Born on January 9, 1948 in Willimantic Connecticut, he was the son of the late Wheeler E. Bradley Sr. and Edith Pearl (Ives) Bradley. When he was 7 years old, he and his family made what he would later recount as a memorable journey from Connecticut to Newport and his beloved Aquidneck Island, where he would make his lifelong home. As a child, he realized a passion and talent for mechanical work and became a fine auto mechanic, working for various service stations throughout the island. Wheeler was a proud member of the Little Rhody Pontiac Club for over 20 years. In his later years, that passion grew into his love of restoring antique cars, particularly 1957 Pontiacs. He cherished time at car shows during the summer with his family and good friends.

Wheeler was a beloved family man and friend to many. His outgoing personality made everyone feel a part of his family. He will be deeply missed by those who had the opportunity to know him.

Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his children, Mark Desrosiers, Tabatha Bradley, Laurie Bradley and Wheeler Bradley III, and his grandson Braeden Barrett. He also leaves his siblings, sister Joy Silvia, and brothers Frank Bradley, George Bradley, Herbie Bradley, Bill Bradley, Bob Bradley and Mark Bradley. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, June Popovnak and Virginia Marquis.

- Advertisement -

Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Visiting Nurse Services.