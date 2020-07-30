This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Mary L. (Souza) Perry, 78, of Portsmouth, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late John and Louise (Southworth) Souza.

Mary worked for the Stop and Shop in Middletown for over 30 years retiring in 2005. She also belonged to the Middletown All VETS.

Mary is survived by her children Stephen F. Perry of Portsmouth, Donna L. Nutter and her husband Patrick of Epping, NH and Janet M. Morse and her husband Edward of Concord, NC. Mary also leaves her grandchildren, Amanda Jennings, Chelsea Jennings, Elizabeth Morse and Emily Morse.

Love What’s Up Newp? Help support our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

She was preceded in death by brother John Souza, her sister Barbara Migliori, and her longtime companion James Sullivan.

Calling hours will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home. Please understand that there will be a longer than usual wait time. Public distancing and masks are mandatory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 9:30 AM at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Grand Islander Resident Council Fund, 333 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842.

For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com