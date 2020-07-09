Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Manuel R. White Jr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 9, 2020. Manuel was born in Portsmouth, RI to the late Manuel White and Hilda (Silvia) White. Manuel was the husband of Alexandria White of Portsmouth, RI for 63 years.

Manuel was an active member for 63 years of the International Union of Carpenters, Local 94 in Warwick. He helped build the Newport Bridge and the new Jamestown Bridge. He was a parishioner of St. Barnabas Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family having cookouts and clam boils. He often traveled to Florida to visit with his daughter Lisa and her children.

Manuel served in the United States Navy and served in the Korean War.

In addition to his wife he is survived his sons David White of Bristol and Steven White of Portsmouth and his daughter Lisa Jacobs of Florida and his Grandchildren Michael, Sydney, Kent and Ryan. He also leaves his great grandchildren Gabriel and Ryan, and siblings Robert White of Portsmouth, John White of Florida and Paula Ferreira of Bristol.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Elizabeth Riley and brother Charles White.

Services will private.

Online memorial donations can be made to Visiting Nurse Services https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/visitingnursehh.