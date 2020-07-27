This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.
Kurt Scheel, of Middletown, RI passed away at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a short, but brave fight with cancer. He was born September 25, 1960 in Wilton, CT. Grew up playing tennis competitively while learning carpentry skills from his father, a master builder. He was a skilled tree cutter. Car and motorcycle racing were an early, and life-long passion. Kurt was preparing his Ducati 999 Super-bike for a final ride at the time of his death. Kurt moved to Newport in 1999 to work building a custom yacht. He met the love of his life and spent his last 21 years here together.
Kurt is preceded in death by both parents: Sylvia Jackson and Monroe Scheel; and also, his brother Grayham Scheel.
He leaves behind Donna Benisch; his partner, and her daughter Jessica Whetstone – nephews Justin and Kevin in Florida, and cousins Jackie and Jeanette in Canada.
Kurt was artistic and creative. A true “Lefty”. He could build or repair anything. He was a motorcycle enthusiast with many a road trip over the years. A fast and furious rider. He will be missed by his many friends near and far. Ride on Kurt.
Calling Hours will be held Thursday, July 30 from 3-6 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport. A reception will follow at the VFW Post 4487 in Middletown. Plants are preferred in lieu of flowers. Donations accepted to PO Box 443, Newport, RI 02840.
