This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Julie A. Koster, 69, of Coventry, RI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on July 7, 2020.

Julie was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frank and Julie Kane. Julie was the wife of Thomas Koster for 49 years.

In addition to her husband, Julie is survived by her son Michael T Koster, his wife Jacqueline L Koster of West Greenwich, and her two loving grandchildren children Emily and Andrew Koster.

Julie was a resident of Middletown for 28 years and a parishioner of St. Lucy’s Church during that time. Julie and her husband recently took a two-year vacation in the smokey mountains of Tennessee making many friends and enjoying new experiences before returning to Rhode Island to spend time with her two grandchildren who lovingly call her Mema. Julie will be missed by all who know her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Frank Kane.

Services will be private.

Memorial donations can be made to The Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.