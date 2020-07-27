Harold E. Grinnell Sr., of Middletown, RI, passed away July 24, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of the late Dorothy (Titcomb) Grinnell. Born June 2, 1926 in Newport, RI, son of the late Clairmont and Marie (Brown) Grinnell.

Harold served in the US Army as a Staff Sergeant during WWII from 1944 to 1946. Harold was employed at West Automotive for many years then he finished his career at Electric Boat. He was an avid Boston sports fan.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Titcomb) Grinnell and daughter Carol Grinnell Piccard.

He is survived by his son Harold Grinnell Jr. and daughter-in-law Mary Lindsey Grinnell of Portsmouth, son-in-law Paul Piccard, grandchildren Alison Grinnell Wagonblott, Sarah Grinnell O’Connor, and Sheila Grinnell Rooney, along with 6 grandchildren, and dear friend Charlena McGovern. We would like to extend graduate to Harold’s two caretakers Wendy Turano and Janet McGinity.

Service and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are welcome to HopeHealth Hospice, 1080 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904.