This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

George (Skip) Henry Parsons Jr, born in Cincinnati, OH, October 20, 1942, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 77. He was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the US Navy from 1961 to 1984. During his time in the military, he received a Humanitarian Service Medal, Second Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal and a Bronze Star National Defense Service Medal. He was an active member of VFW Post #4487 in Middletown where he enjoyed spending his time socializing after retirement with friends and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents Calvin D. and Dorothy Ashbrook and George H. Parsons, Sr., his brother Albert (Benny) Parsons and wife Linda Parsons of Middletown. He is survived by his first wife Lesley Parsons, with whom he had four sons; John Parsons of Rhode Island, Troy Parsons of Minnesota, Tim Parsons of Florida, and Shawn Parsons of Minnesota, as well as his step-daughter, Michelle Cavaca of Middletown. Mr. Parsons will also be missed by his sisters, Debbie Gwynn, and Tanya Cowan, his sister-in-law, Connie Parsons, 9 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and his dog Mr. Higgins.

Services for George Parsons will be private. Mr. Parsons’ family are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family to show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Potter League Animal Shelter, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.