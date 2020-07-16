This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

George A. Gomes, Jr., 71, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on July 14, 2020, at Newport Hospital.

George was born in Newport, RI to the late George A. Gomes, Sr. and Florence (Cordeiro) Gomes. He was the husband to Melody (Howorth) Gomes.

George was a very well respected man. He was awarded The Bronze Star Medal for his meritorious achievements serving in the Vietnam War in 1970. George earned an Associate’s Degree from the Johnson and Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. He was also very well known for his business, Markede Kennels.

George is survived by his wife, Melody Gomes, his daughter Valerie Gomes, of Portsmouth RI, his brother Raymond Gomes of FL, and his sister Deborah Gomes, of Portsmouth RI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Gomes, Sr. and Florence Gomes.

A private burial service will take place at Portsmouth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.