This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Elizabeth “Betsy” Mary Graeber passed away peacefully at St. Clare-Newport on Friday, July 3rd, 2020, surrounded by her incredible caretakers.

Betsy is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Geoffrey L. Graeber, her two children Seth and Aelish Graeber, daughter-in-law Suzanne Gadoury and two grandchildren Quinn Riley Graeber and Thorin Costa.

As a tribute to Betsy, her family would like to share the following: God’s Garden he put his arms around you, and lifted you to rest; God’s Garden must be beautiful he always takes the best. He knew that you were suffering he knew you were in pain. So he closed your weary eyelids and whispered “peace be thine” then he took you up to heaven with his hand so gentle and kind, it broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you the day, God welcomed you home.

At the request of the family, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Clare-Newport, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840, or by visiting www.stclarenewport.com/giving