Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Edward J. Klus, age 72, of Tiverton, RI passed away on July 3, 2020.

Ed was born April 25, 1948 in Fall River, MA and he was the son of the late Edward and Jennie (Podgurski) Klus.

Ed graduated from Diman Vocational High School. Upon graduation, he entered the Army and served in Vietnam. He discharged from the Army in 1969. He worked as a Facilities supervisor at the Naval Underwater Systems Center and NAVFAC in Newport, RI for 40 years.

- Advertisement -

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Pamela A. (Rice) Klus; a son, Justin Klus of California and his wife Nora and two grandchildren Kaelyn and Kohen; his stepson Todd Rice of Virginia and his wife Lisa and granddaughter Katelin; his sister Paula Dansereau of Tiverton, her husband Carl and nephews Jason and Jared and his wife Anastasiya and two great-nieces. Ed also leaves behind his pets Roxie and Tinker (dogs) and Charlie (parrot). Ed adored his pets. He will be missed tremendously by all.

His service is private. The family of Ed Klus are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family to show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on the digital guest book.

In lieu of flowers, we ask our family and friends to please make a donation to the Lifespan Cancer Institute Research Department, 593 Eddy Street, Providence, RI 02903 in Ed Klus’s name or to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood Street, Fall River, MA 02721.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store