This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Dorothy Marie Baich, 85, of Middletown, passed away on July 28, 2020, with her loving husband, Joseph Baich, by her side.

She was born to the late John and Beatrice Paiva, February 14, 1935, in Newport, RI. She was preceded in death by her brothers John Paiva and Jimmy Paiva, and her sister Peggy Rice. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joseph Baich and her seven children: Sharon White of Strafford, NH; Mary Lou Quenga of Newport, RI; David Baich of Middletown, RI; Lynn Sokol of Newport, RI; John Beese of Austin, TX; Kevin Beese of Coventry, RI; Richard Baich of Charlotte, NC; Emery Paiva of Portsmouth, RI; Mary Alice Brown of Little Rock, AR; Jesse Paiva of Middletown, RI; Frank Paiva of Middletown, RI; Beatrice Davis of Tiverton, RI; Ralph Paiva of Middletown, RI. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Dottie loved her family and was a proud mother who always put family first. She worked for decades caring for the elderly in many different capacities. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother working tirelessly to provide a safe, fun, and loving environment for her family. She has eternal admiration for all the personal sacrifices, encouragement, and love she has brought to her family.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 3-6 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.

The family asks that people make donations in support of the Village House Activities Fund, 70 Harrison Ave, 2nd Floor, Newport, RI 02840, in lieu of sending flowers.