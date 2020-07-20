This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

David Lloyd Goldberg, born August 12th, 1956, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. David was born in Newport, Rhode Island to Harvey and Phyllis (Grebstein) Goldberg, and grew up in Middletown.

He graduated with his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Rhode Island and worked as a bookkeeper in Massachusetts and Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to San Antonio to work as a teacher and caregiver.

David epitomized the principle of letting loved ones know regularly how you feel about them. He acknowledged every occasion with loving words on the cards he sent without fail to his family members. He connected regularly with all of us, always curious about his niece and nephews’ activities and if they were happy and healthy. If you were lucky enough to be loved by David, you knew it.

David leaves his siblings Mark, Arthur and Elaine, his nephews Noah, Mago, and Conor and his niece Rebecca.

A private funeral was held at Beth Olam Cemetery in Middletown, where he was buried near his parents, as was his wish. Donations in David’s memory can be made to a charity of your choice or to Jewish Family Services, San Antonio online: www.jfs-sa.org/donate/ or by mail: Jewish Family Service, Attn: Donation, 12500 NW Military Hwy #250, San Antonio, TX 78231.