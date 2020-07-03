Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Story by Public Affairs Office, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. — Robert L. Mushen, a science advisor from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport Customer Advocate Office, received the Department of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award at a ceremony held in at the Undersea Warfighting Development Center (UWDC) in Groton, Connecticut, on June 3.

The award, presented and signed by UWDC Commander Rear Adm. Leonard Dollaga, commander, is the third highest U.S. Navy honorary award and recognizes meritorious civilian service resulting in high value or benefits to the Navy.

Mushen, a resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island, was honored for serving as the Office of Naval Research-Global (ONR) science advisor at UWDC from July 2017 to June 2020.

Mushen’s wife Marileen attended the ceremony. His citation reads:

“Demonstrating expert technical acumen, he adroitly represented UWDC at the Task Force Ocean Tactical Oceanography Symposium, as a board member on the National Institute for Undersea Vehicle Technology and a contributor to the ONR Undersea Warfare Future Naval Capabilities Process. His collaboration and coordination efforts in these key areas significantly contributed to several naval prototypes being introduced to the fleet including the WaterSpace Planner/Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare Adaptive Analytics Sensing System, ECHO Tactical Oceanographic Undersea Warfare System, Non-Traditional Acoustic Communications Gateway “Frankenbuoy” Buoy, SeaScout Synthetic Aperture Sonar System and the Ice Exercise 2020 Unmanned Undersea Vehicles Sensor.

“Additionally, Mr. Mushen staffed and authored the Commander, Submarine Force’s Science and Technology priorities letter that aligned resource sponsors, system commands and fleet commanders to address all aspects of undersea warfare and technology for the next five years. Finally, his cross-domain collaboration with fellow science advisors and within the ONR was key to the successful delivery of over 25 new technologies to resolve warfighting capability gaps in the undersea domain and provided significant and long lasting benefits to the United States Submarine Force and several allied countries. By his superior leadership, commendable innovation and inspiring dedication to duty, Mr. Mushen reflected great credit upon himself and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.”

NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command, which engineers, builds and supports America’s fleet of ships and combat systems. NUWC Newport provides research, development, test and evaluation, engineering and fleet support for submarines, autonomous underwater systems, undersea offensive and defensive weapons systems, and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.

NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher’s Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut