Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 100 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport.
All jobs have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of Newport.
- 22 Bowens – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s *SIGN ON BONUS*
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Admiral Weaver Inn – Housekeeper & Occasional Breakfast Assistant
- Advance Auto Parts – Commercial Parts Pro-7361 Middletown, RI
- Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Department of Defense (DOD) Cleared
- Ambro Adjustment – Auto Damage Appraiser
- American Systems – Computer Operator, Secret Clearance!
- Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – AGM for Local Newport Restaurant
- Attwater and Gilded – Guest Service Associate
- Auntie Schelle’s Pet Services – Dog Walker – Aquidneck Island / Pet sitter – MA & RI
- BankNewport – Call Center Representative
- Banana Republic – Brand Associate
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales! 42 Hours/week! Only 4 sales people! We sell 75 cars!
- Becket Family of Services – Adult Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cashier Job
- Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
- Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
- Brenton Hotel – Bellman/Front Desk
- Brown Urology – Medical Secretary
- BRS Construction – Carpenters and Labors (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
- C.R. England – Refrigerated Dedicated Truck Drivers – Deliver Food, Medicin…
- Castle Hill Inn – Kitchen Supervisor
- CCRI – Visiting Lecturer, Physical Therapy Assistant Program
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Group Home Counselor – Relief
- Chilis – Dishwasher
- Christmas Tree Shops & That – Receiving/Merchandise Processing Associates
- Clarke Cooke House: Line Cooks and Front of House staff (apply within)
- Coastal Management Solutions – System Support Specialist IT-A/V
- Codac Behavioral Health – Medical Assistant/Medical Liaison
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Countryside Children’s Center – Teacher
- Cumberland Farms – Cashier
- CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
- DarkStar Intelligence – Instructional Systems Designer (ISD)
- DiMauro Architects – Full Charge Bookkeeper/Office Manager
- Diversified Car Care – Auto Detailer
- Dunkin’ – Team Member
- East Bay Community Action Program – Camp Counselor, MFCOZ, Middletown (EBCAP0566)
- Favorite Healthcare Staffing – Dietary Aide | DAID | FOOD (Per Diem)
- Fitzpatrick Team Remax – Personal Assistant
- Francesca’s Collections – Retail Sales Associate
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping
- Greenleaf Compassion Center – Delivery Team Member
- Gurneys Inn Resort & Spa – Host
- Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
- Hammetts Hotel – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
- HCA Staffing – Administrative Services
- Holiday Inn Express – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
- Homewood Suites By Hilton – Front Desk Agent
- Hotel Viking – Front Desk Agent
- ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4152) (Active SECRET Clearance reqd)
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- KVH Industries – Human Resources Coordinator (Temp to Perm)
- LB&B Associates – Maritime Instructor (On-Call)
- Lark Hotels – Assistant Manager
- Lifespan – Unit Secretary
- lululemon athletica – Key Leader
- Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
- Malee’s – Sales Associate – Retail
- Marriott International – Guest Service Representative
- MLK Center – Director of Education
- Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and Cashier
- Navy Exchange Service Command – Sales Clerk – Greenlane Mini Mart – Part Time
- Netsimco – Naval Ops Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Job Fair- July 16th- 10AM-12PM
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Reservations Agent – Call Center
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Receptionist
- Newport Vineyards – Bakery Assistant
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
- Portsmouth Abbey School – Housekeeping Male
- Purvis Systems – Electronics & Support Technician
- Ramada Middletown Hotel – Laundry Attendant
- Raytheon Missles & Defense – Configuration Analyst II
- Red Roof Inn & Suites – Front Desk Agent
- Rite Solutions – Facility Security Officer
- Roedel Companies – Housekeeper Chalet Navy Hotel
- Rural Community Action – Head Start Center Manager – Newport
- Saccucci Auto Group – Honda Vehicle Technology Specialist
- Safe Harbor Marina – Lead Marine Technician/ Foreman
- Sailing Excursions – Ticket Seller
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Serco, Inc – Engineer I
- Shore Soap Co. – Retail Sales – Shore Soap Co.
- SHP Management Corp – Property Assistant – Festival Field
- Solidifi – Data Entry Specialist
- Southern Tides – Retail Sales Associate
- St. Clare Newport – Activities Assistant – Full and Part Time
- Strategic Resources – Shipping/Receiving Clerk
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Substance Abuse Counselor
- The Siegel Group – Administrative Assistants
- The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift* – The Smoke House
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Coffee Barista
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- TSI – Sheet Metal Journeyman Installer
- U-Haul – Part-time Customer Service Representative
- University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist – Middletown
- UpNexa – Outside Sales Representative
- US Department of Defense – Store Associate
- US Department of The Navy – TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT
- Verizon Wireless Zones – Sales Manager in Training
- Waites Wharf – 1st Cook/Line Chef
- Walmart – Sales Associate
- Waste Management – Helper – Residential
- White House Black Market – Sales Associate
- Wireless World – Sales Consultant
- Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate (Part-time)-Club Wyndham…
- Xoli’s Xtreme Cleaning – Cleaning Assistant
- Zeiders Enterprises – Certified Personal Financial Counselor
- Unknown – Cleaners Needed in Newport!
- Unknown – Cleaners needed
- Unknown – Cashier/Stock
- Unknown – cafe window service help
- Unknown – Nail Technician
- Unknown – Middletown CNA Homecare
- Unknown – Deck hand
- Unknown – CNAs/HHAs needed for home care
- Unknown – Housekeeping & Laundry Staff- $14ph/Sign on Bonus
