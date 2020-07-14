Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 100 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport.

All jobs have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of Newport.

Have a job you’d like to include here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. 22 Bowens – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s *SIGN ON BONUS*
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Admiral Weaver Inn – Housekeeper & Occasional Breakfast Assistant
  4. Advance Auto Parts – Commercial Parts Pro-7361 Middletown, RI
  5. Advanced Remarketing Services – Customer Support Technicians
  6. Allied Universal – Security Officer Department of Defense (DOD) Cleared
  7. Ambro Adjustment – Auto Damage Appraiser
  8. American Systems – Computer Operator, Secret Clearance!
  9. Antonio’s Pizza By The Slice – AGM for Local Newport Restaurant
  10. Attwater and Gilded – Guest Service Associate
  11. Auntie Schelle’s Pet Services – Dog Walker – Aquidneck Island / Pet sitter – MA & RI
  12. BankNewport – Call Center Representative
  13. Banana Republic – Brand Associate
  14. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Sales! 42 Hours/week! Only 4 sales people! We sell 75 cars! 
  15. Becket Family of Services – Adult Home Care Provider (Up to $60K/Year Tax Free!)
  16. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Cashier Job
  17. Bowen’s Wharf – Parking Lot Attendant
  18. Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
  19. Brenton Hotel – Bellman/Front Desk
  20. Brown Urology – Medical Secretary
  21. BRS Construction – Carpenters and Labors (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
  22. C.R. England – Refrigerated Dedicated Truck Drivers – Deliver Food, Medicin…
  23. Castle Hill Inn – Kitchen Supervisor
  24. CCRI – Visiting Lecturer, Physical Therapy Assistant Program
  25. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Group Home Counselor – Relief
  26. Chilis – Dishwasher
  27. Christmas Tree Shops & That – Receiving/Merchandise Processing Associates
  28. Clarke Cooke House: Line Cooks and Front of House staff (apply within)
  29. Coastal Management Solutions – System Support Specialist IT-A/V
  30. Codac Behavioral Health – Medical Assistant/Medical Liaison
  31. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  32. Countryside Children’s Center – Teacher
  33. Cumberland Farms – Cashier
  34. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  35. DarkStar Intelligence – Instructional Systems Designer (ISD)
  36. DiMauro Architects – Full Charge Bookkeeper/Office Manager
  37. Diversified Car Care – Auto Detailer
  38. Dunkin’ – Team Member
  39. East Bay Community Action Program – Camp Counselor, MFCOZ, Middletown (EBCAP0566)
  40. Favorite Healthcare Staffing – Dietary Aide | DAID | FOOD (Per Diem)
  41. Fitzpatrick Team Remax – Personal Assistant
  42. Francesca’s Collections – Retail Sales Associate
  43. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping
  44. Greenleaf Compassion Center – Delivery Team Member
  45. Gurneys Inn Resort & Spa – Host
  46. Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
  47. Hammetts Hotel – Room Attendant/Housekeeping
  48. HCA Staffing – Administrative Services
  49. Holiday Inn Express – Housekeeper/Room Attendant
  50. Homewood Suites By Hilton – Front Desk Agent
  51. Hotel Viking – Front Desk Agent
  52. ICI Services Corporation – Secretary III (4152) (Active SECRET Clearance reqd)
  53. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  54. KVH Industries – Human Resources Coordinator (Temp to Perm)
  55. LB&B Associates – Maritime Instructor (On-Call)
  56. Lark Hotels – Assistant Manager
  57. Lifespan – Unit Secretary
  58. lululemon athletica – Key Leader
  59. Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Agent
  60. Malee’s – Sales Associate – Retail
  61. Marriott International – Guest Service Representative
  62. MLK Center – Director of Education
  63. Mokka Coffeehouse – Barista and Cashier
  64. Navy Exchange Service Command – Sales Clerk – Greenlane Mini Mart – Part Time
  65. Netsimco – Naval Ops Specialist
  66. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Job Fair- July 16th- 10AM-12PM
  67. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Reservations Agent – Call Center
  68. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Dental Receptionist
  69. Newport Vineyards – Bakery Assistant
  70. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  71. Planet Fitness – Member Services Representative
  72. Portsmouth Abbey School – Housekeeping Male
  73. Purvis Systems – Electronics & Support Technician
  74. Ramada Middletown Hotel – Laundry Attendant
  75. Raytheon Missles & Defense – Configuration Analyst II
  76. Red Roof Inn & Suites – Front Desk Agent
  77. Rite Solutions – Facility Security Officer
  78. Roedel Companies – Housekeeper Chalet Navy Hotel
  79. Rural Community Action – Head Start Center Manager – Newport
  80. Saccucci Auto Group – Honda Vehicle Technology Specialist
  81. Safe Harbor Marina – Lead Marine Technician/ Foreman
  82. Sailing Excursions – Ticket Seller
  83. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  84. Serco, Inc – Engineer I
  85. Shore Soap Co. – Retail Sales – Shore Soap Co. 
  86. SHP Management Corp – Property Assistant – Festival Field
  87. Solidifi – Data Entry Specialist
  88. Southern Tides – Retail Sales Associate
  89. St. Clare Newport – Activities Assistant – Full and Part Time
  90. Strategic Resources – Shipping/Receiving Clerk
  91. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  92. The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Substance Abuse Counselor
  93. The Siegel Group – Administrative Assistants
  94. The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift* – The Smoke House
  95. The Wayfinder Hotel – Coffee Barista
  96. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  97. TSI – Sheet Metal Journeyman Installer
  98. U-Haul – Part-time Customer Service Representative
  99. University Orthopedics – Front Desk Receptionist – Middletown
  100. UpNexa – Outside Sales Representative
  101. US Department of Defense – Store Associate
  102. US Department of The Navy – TRANSPORTATION ASSISTANT
  103. Verizon Wireless Zones – Sales Manager in Training
  104. Waites Wharf – 1st Cook/Line Chef
  105. Walmart – Sales Associate
  106. Waste Management – Helper – Residential
  107. White House Black Market – Sales Associate
  108. Wireless World – Sales Consultant
  109. Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate (Part-time)-Club Wyndham…
  110. Xoli’s Xtreme Cleaning – Cleaning Assistant
  111. Zeiders Enterprises – Certified Personal Financial Counselor
  112. Unknown – Cleaners Needed in Newport! 
  113. Unknown – Cleaners needed 
  114. Unknown – Cashier/Stock 
  115. Unknown – cafe window service help
  116. Unknown – Nail Technician
  117. Unknown – Middletown CNA Homecare
  118. Unknown – Deck hand
  119. Unknown – CNAs/HHAs needed for home care
  120. Unknown – Housekeeping & Laundry Staff- $14ph/Sign on Bonus 

