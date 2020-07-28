Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.
All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s *SIGN ON BONUS*
- 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeping
- 7-Eleven – Store Employee
- A Market – Cashiers & Fresh (Produce) Associates
- Advance Auto Parts – Retail Parts Pro- Middletown RI
- Adventure Nannies – Engaging Private Educator Needed In Rhode Island And The Car…
- All Saints STEAM Academy – General Cleaner
- Allied Universal – Security Officer – DoD Cleared Essential
- Applebee’s – Server at Applebee’s
- Aquidneck Dental – Dental Receptionist
- Aquidneck Landworks – Fine Gardener
- Athleta – Brand Associate
- Auto Zone – Part Time Sales Associate
- Banana Republic – Brand Associate
- Bank Newport – Mortgage Processor – (Must Have Mortgage Processing Experien…
- Bar ‘Cino – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Overnight Stock Clerk Job
- Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
- Brenton Hotel – Night Auditor
- BRS Construction – Carpenters and Labors (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
- Buskers – Waitstaff
- Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn
- C.R. England – Refrigerated Dedicated Truck Drivers – Deliver Food, Medicin…
- Chilis – Server
- Citizens Bank – Citizens Teller
- CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher
- Dunkin’ – Crew Member
- East Bay Community Action Program – Family Advocate, Head Start (EBCAP0704)
- Embrace Home Loans – Loan Officer in Training
- Essentials – Sales Associate
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Fat Face – Key Holder
- Favorite Healthcare Staffing – Dietary Aide | DAID | FOOD (Per Diem)
- First Horizon – Teller Part-Time 20 hours (Newport)
- Fish n Tales – Fishing Crew for Fishing Head Boat
- Flat Waves Food Shack – Customer Service
- Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative-
- Frazzleberries Country Store – Retail Sales and Merchandising Team Member
- Furry Fellas Pet Service- Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Giusto – Server and Bartender
- Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina –Hotel Front Desk Agent
- Grainger – Branch Sales Specialist-Full Time ( Newport Naval Base- Newp…
- Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk Agent
- Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
- Helly Hansen/Life Is Good – E-Commerce Assistant
- Hotel Viking – Room Service Server
- I-HOP – Wait Staff/Server
- Island Outfitters – Retail Assistant Manager
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- JFA Security – 2nd Shift Security Officer
- Keller Williams is Hiring & Training Motivated Real Estate A…
- Landings Real Estate Group – Payroll HR Specialist
- Langway Toyota of Newport – Parts Clerk
- Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
- Lifespan – Patient Service Rep
- Lily & Lion Salon – Spray Tan Technician
- Living Innovations – Shared Living Providers Are Essential! (Newport & Bristol County)
- Lou Lou’s Decor – Interior Designer/Store Manager
- Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
- Mill Street Inn – Breakfast Attendant/Baker
- Moga Living – Social Media and Business Development Internship
- Netsimco – Naval War Gaming Specialist
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Room Attendant
- Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
- Newport Equestrian Academy – Trail Guides
- Newport Hotel Group – Reservations Agent (Call Center)
- Newport Restaurant Group –Sales & Event Manager – Newport Restaurant Group
- On Time Staffing – Machine Operator
- Panera Bread – Café Associate
- Pappas – Care Coordinator | Part Time
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Pizza Hollywood – Day Delivery Driver
- Provencal Bakery – Artisan Bread Baker
- Ramada Inn by Wyndham – Bartender
- Red Roof Inn & Suites – Night Auditor P/T
- Richardson Landscaping Corp. – Landscape Laborer
- Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard – Retail Sales Associate
- Salve Regina University – Employment Specialist – Salve Regina University
- Scales & Shells – Host
- SchoolPool – Student Driver
- SecuriFense – War Game Specialist
- SHS Pest Control Corp. – Pest Control Technician
- SIG Insurance Agencies – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Skills For Rhode Island’s Future – Environmental Services Aide – Lifespan (Newport)
- Soft As A Grape – Key Holder/Sales Associate
- Sodexo Housekeeping – Housekeeping: Salve Regina University
- Solidifi – Title Reviewer/Abstractor
- SRI Infotech – Sales Agent
- Starboard Marine – Office Manager/Bookkeeper/Administrative Assistant
- The Chanler At Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
- The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
- The Mooring – Servers, Bussers, Hosts, and Food Runners – The Mooring
- The Newport Experience – Room Attendant
- The Port – Servers, Host, Hostess
- The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift* – The Smoke House
- The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate
- The Vanderbilt – Server
- Trinity Management – Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- UPP Global – Parking Lot Attendant
- Vickers’ Liquors – Cashier/Stock
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Patient Svcs Specialist (Scheduler) – Home Health, FT & PT O…
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Waste Management – Helper – Residential
- Wicker Designs – Sales Associate
- X Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant
- Unknown – Housekeeper wanted
- Unknown – Front Door Attendant
- Unknown – Line cook in busy Newport restaurant
