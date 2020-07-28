now hiring newport ri

Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area.

All job opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of downtown Newport. Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks – 22 Bowen’s *SIGN ON BONUS*
  2. 4M Building Solutions – Housekeeping
  3. 7-Eleven – Store Employee
  4. A Market – Cashiers & Fresh (Produce) Associates
  5. Advance Auto Parts – Retail Parts Pro- Middletown RI
  6. Adventure Nannies – Engaging Private Educator Needed In Rhode Island And The Car…
  7. All Saints STEAM Academy – General Cleaner
  8. Allied Universal – Security Officer – DoD Cleared Essential
  9. Applebee’s – Server at Applebee’s
  10. Aquidneck Dental – Dental Receptionist
  11. Aquidneck Landworks – Fine Gardener
  12. Athleta – Brand Associate
  13. Auto Zone – Part Time Sales Associate
  14. Banana Republic – Brand Associate
  15. Bank Newport – Mortgage Processor – (Must Have Mortgage Processing Experien…
  16. Bar ‘Cino – Server – Bar ‘Cino Newport
  17. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
  18. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part Time) Overnight Stock Clerk Job
  19. Boys Town – Overnight Youth Care Worker
  20. Brenton Hotel – Night Auditor
  21. BRS Construction – Carpenters and Labors (contact brsbuildinginc@aol.com)
  22. Buskers – Waitstaff
  23. Castle Hill Inn – Room Attendants – Castle Hill Inn 
  24. C.R. England – Refrigerated Dedicated Truck Drivers – Deliver Food, Medicin…
  25. Chilis – Server
  26. Citizens Bank – Citizens Teller
  27. CW Resources – Driver – Newport, RI
  28. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  29. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Preschool Assistant Teacher
  30. Dunkin’ – Crew Member
  31. East Bay Community Action Program – Family Advocate, Head Start (EBCAP0704)
  32. Embrace Home Loans – Loan Officer in Training
  33. Essentials – Sales Associate
  34. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  35. Fat Face – Key Holder
  36. Favorite Healthcare Staffing – Dietary Aide | DAID | FOOD (Per Diem)
  37. First Horizon – Teller Part-Time 20 hours (Newport)
  38. Fish n Tales – Fishing Crew for Fishing Head Boat
  39. Flat Waves Food Shack – Customer Service
  40. Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative-
  41. Frazzleberries Country Store – Retail Sales and Merchandising Team Member
  42. Furry Fellas Pet Service- Newport RI Pet Sitter
  43. Giusto – Server and Bartender
  44. Gurney’s Newport Resort and Marina –Hotel Front Desk Agent
  45. Grainger – Branch Sales Specialist-Full Time ( Newport Naval Base- Newp…
  46. Hammetts Hotel – Front Desk Agent
  47. Healthcare Services Group – Food Service Worker/Kitchen Helper/Dietary Aide
  48. Helly Hansen/Life Is Good – E-Commerce Assistant
  49. Hotel Viking – Room Service Server
  50. I-HOP – Wait Staff/Server
  51. Island Outfitters – Retail Assistant Manager
  52. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  53. JFA Security – 2nd Shift Security Officer
  54. Keller Williams is Hiring & Training Motivated Real Estate A…
  55. Landings Real Estate Group – Payroll HR Specialist
  56. Langway Toyota of Newport – Parts Clerk
  57. Leidos – Material Handling Laborer
  58. Lifespan – Patient Service Rep
  59. Lily & Lion Salon – Spray Tan Technician
  60. Living Innovations – Shared Living Providers Are Essential! (Newport & Bristol County) 
  61. Lou Lou’s Decor – Interior Designer/Store Manager
  62. Lucia Restaurant – SERVER-WAITSTAFF
  63. Middletown Family Dental – Front Desk Coordinator/Receptionist
  64. Mill Street Inn – Breakfast Attendant/Baker
  65. Moga Living – Social Media and Business Development Internship
  66. Netsimco – Naval War Gaming Specialist
  67. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Room Attendant
  68. Newport Creamery – Carryout Server
  69. Newport Equestrian Academy – Trail Guides
  70. Newport Hotel Group – Reservations Agent (Call Center)
  71. Newport Restaurant Group –Sales & Event Manager – Newport Restaurant Group
  72. On Time Staffing – Machine Operator
  73. Panera Bread – Café Associate
  74. Pappas – Care Coordinator | Part Time
  75. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  76. Pizza Hollywood – Day Delivery Driver
  77. Provencal Bakery – Artisan Bread Baker
  78. Ramada Inn by Wyndham – Bartender
  79. Red Roof Inn & Suites – Night Auditor P/T
  80. Richardson Landscaping Corp. – Landscape Laborer
  81. Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard – Retail Sales Associate
  82. Salve Regina University – Employment Specialist – Salve Regina University
  83. Scales & Shells – Host
  84. SchoolPool – Student Driver
  85. SecuriFense – War Game Specialist
  86. SHS Pest Control Corp. – Pest Control Technician
  87. SIG Insurance Agencies – Personal Lines Account Manager
  88. Skills For Rhode Island’s Future – Environmental Services Aide – Lifespan (Newport)
  89. Soft As A Grape – Key Holder/Sales Associate
  90. Sodexo Housekeeping – Housekeeping: Salve Regina University
  91. Solidifi – Title Reviewer/Abstractor
  92. SRI Infotech – Sales Agent
  93. Starboard Marine – Office Manager/Bookkeeper/Administrative Assistant
  94. The Chanler At Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative
  95. The Home Depot – Customer Service Associate
  96. The Mooring – Servers, Bussers, Hosts, and Food Runners – The Mooring
  97. The Newport Experience – Room Attendant
  98. The Port – Servers, Host, Hostess
  99. The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift* – The Smoke House 
  100. The UPS Store – Part-Time Center Associate
  101. The Vanderbilt – Server
  102. Trinity Management – Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
  103. UPP Global – Parking Lot Attendant
  104. Vickers’ Liquors – Cashier/Stock
  105. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Patient Svcs Specialist (Scheduler) – Home Health, FT & PT O…
  106. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  107. Waste Management – Helper – Residential
  108. Wicker Designs – Sales Associate
  109. X Corp Solutions – Administrative Assistant
  110. Unknown – Housekeeper wanted 
  111. Unknown – Front Door Attendant 
  112. Unknown – Line cook in busy Newport restaurant 

