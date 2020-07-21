Looking for a new gig or job? You may be in luck. Here are more than one-hundred job opportunities that are available right now in Newport County.

  1. 22 Bowens – Prep Cook – 22 Bowen’s
  2. 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
  3. Acosta – Retail Service Merchandiser
  4. Aldi – Part-Time Stocker
  5. Applebee’s – Host
  6. Athena Health Care Systems – ACTIVITIES ASSISTANT
  7. Atlantic Beach Hotel – Maintenance Technician, Nights
  8. Atria Senior Living – Maintenance Director – Atria Aquidneck Place
  9. BadDog Painting – Painters
  10. Balfour Beatty Communities – Resident Specialist
  11. BankNewport – Mortgage Processor
  12. Bar & Board Bistro – Breakfast and Lunch Cooks
  13. Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
  14. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
  15. BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part-Time) Stock Clerk Job
  16. Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Attendant
  17. Bowen’s Wharf – Sales Associate
  18. Brenton Hotel – PM Guest Service Agent
  19. Bridge Community Christian Academy – Teacher Grades K-8/Office Manager/ Administrative Assistance
  20. Buskers Pub & Restaurant – Wait staff and Hostess
  21. Castle Hill Inn – Kitchen Supervisor
  22. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  23. Christmas Tree Shops – Receiving/Merchandise Processing Associates
  24. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Assistant Manager
  25. Community College of Rhode Island – Visiting Lecturer, Occupational Therapy Assistant Program
  26. C.R. England – Refrigerated Dedicated Truck Drivers – Deliver Food, Medicin…
  27. D’Angelos – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
  28. Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
  29. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  30. EBCAP – Camp Counselor, MFCOZ, Middletown (EBCAP0566)
  31. Eurpac Service – Retail Merchandiser – Newport P/T (15 hrs. per week)
  32. First Student – Van Driver
  33. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping
  34. Genesis Rehab Services – Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
  35. Ghost Tours of Newport – ghost guide 
  36. Gurneys Newport Resort and Marina – Assistant Front Office Manager
  37. GVI Inc – Towed Array Engineering Technician, Navy – 1446
  38. H&R Block – Team Leader
  39. Hooley / Resails – Retail Sales Associate
  40. Hotel Viking – Room Service Server
  41. Island Outfitters – Retail Assistant Manager
  42. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – 2nd Shift
  43. Janitech – Cleaners Needed!
  44. Kasey Harkin Custom Tile Installation – Tile Installer
  45. Kellie’s Cafe – Sandwich Maker/Cashier
  46. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Analyst
  47. Langway Auto Group – Automotive Finance Manager
  48. LeafFilter – Gutter Protection Installer
  49. Leidos – Engineering Technician I
  50. Lifespan – Financial Counselor
  51. Lime Maids – Availability for Conscious Home Cleaners in Rhode Island
  52. Long Island Property Services – HIRING Property Preservation Contractors in Rhode Island (AL…
  53. Mikel – BYG-1 Hardware Technician
  54. Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE -GAS STATION – RETAIL
  55. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Job Fair- July 21st- 3PM-5PM
  56. Newport Equestrian Academy – Barn Help
  57. Newport Hotel Group – Reservations Agent (Call Center)
  58. Newport Mental Health – Certified Peer Recovery Specialist
  59. Newport Restaurant Group – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP 
  60. Newport Vineyards – Catering Captain-Food and Beverage supervisor
  61. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Line Cooks
  62. On Time Staffing – General Labor
  63. Peabody Properties – Maintenance Technician
  64. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
  65. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  66. Primus Advisory – Mortgage Loan Officer
  67. Privola – Sales Representative
  68. Quality Inn & Suites – Night Auditor/Front Desk Clerk
  69. Raytheon – Consulting Config Analyst
  70. Rent Sons – Painters & Handymen
  71. Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Breakfast Attendant
  72. RI Parking – Overnight Valet
  73. Rite-Solutions – Facility Security Officer
  74. Safe Harbor Marina – Customer Service Representative
  75. Saltwater Living & Seashells in Bloom – Retail Sales Associate
  76. SecuriFense – Operations Specialist
  77. Shining Star Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
  78. SJS Executives – Fire Sprinkler Technician
  79. SRI Infotech – Sales Consultant
  80. Staples – Retail Sales Seasonal Associate
  81. Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage – Personal Lines Account Manager
  82. Systems Resource Management – Naval Logistician II Job Order R-0026
  83. Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
  84. Terra Firm Solutions – Administrative Assistant
  85. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – **Bartenders Needed** 
  86. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  87. The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent
  88. The Passion Fruit Media – Instagram Intern
  89. The Port –Servers, Host, Hostess 
  90. The Wayfinder Hotel – Front Desk Supervisor
  91. The Vanderbilt – Housekeeper
  92. Tickets Bar & Grille – Restaurant Host
  93. TSI – Sheet Metal Journeyman Duct Installer
  94. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
  95. US Department Of The Navy – MWR FACILITY ASSISTANT-FOOD RUNNER
  96. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Therapy/Rehab Weekend Clinical Supervisor
  97. Wag Nation – Retail Sales Associate
  98. Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
  99. Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club – Beverage Cart Attendant
  100. Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Supervisor-Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Resort
  101. Unknown – FINISH CARPENTER 
  102. Unknown – Skilled Roofers
  103. Unknown – Host in busy downtown newport restaurant
  104. Unknown – Line cooks/Prep cooks  

