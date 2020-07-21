Looking for a new gig or job? You may be in luck. Here are more than one-hundred job opportunities that are available right now in Newport County.
- 22 Bowens – Prep Cook – 22 Bowen’s
- 7-Eleven – Sales Associate
- Acosta – Retail Service Merchandiser
- Aldi – Part-Time Stocker
- Applebee’s – Host
- Athena Health Care Systems – ACTIVITIES ASSISTANT
- Atlantic Beach Hotel – Maintenance Technician, Nights
- Atria Senior Living – Maintenance Director – Atria Aquidneck Place
- BadDog Painting – Painters
- Balfour Beatty Communities – Resident Specialist
- BankNewport – Mortgage Processor
- Bar & Board Bistro – Breakfast and Lunch Cooks
- Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – (Part-Time) Stock Clerk Job
- Blue Wave Car Wash – Car Wash Attendant
- Bowen’s Wharf – Sales Associate
- Brenton Hotel – PM Guest Service Agent
- Bridge Community Christian Academy – Teacher Grades K-8/Office Manager/ Administrative Assistance
- Buskers Pub & Restaurant – Wait staff and Hostess
- Castle Hill Inn – Kitchen Supervisor
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Christmas Tree Shops – Receiving/Merchandise Processing Associates
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Assistant Manager
- Community College of Rhode Island – Visiting Lecturer, Occupational Therapy Assistant Program
- C.R. England – Refrigerated Dedicated Truck Drivers – Deliver Food, Medicin…
- D’Angelos – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
- Diversified Car Care – Service Washer
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- EBCAP – Camp Counselor, MFCOZ, Middletown (EBCAP0566)
- Eurpac Service – Retail Merchandiser – Newport P/T (15 hrs. per week)
- First Student – Van Driver
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping
- Genesis Rehab Services – Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Ghost Tours of Newport – ghost guide
- Gurneys Newport Resort and Marina – Assistant Front Office Manager
- GVI Inc – Towed Array Engineering Technician, Navy – 1446
- H&R Block – Team Leader
- Hooley / Resails – Retail Sales Associate
- Hotel Viking – Room Service Server
- Island Outfitters – Retail Assistant Manager
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP) – 2nd Shift
- Janitech – Cleaners Needed!
- Kasey Harkin Custom Tile Installation – Tile Installer
- Kellie’s Cafe – Sandwich Maker/Cashier
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Supply Chain Analyst
- Langway Auto Group – Automotive Finance Manager
- LeafFilter – Gutter Protection Installer
- Leidos – Engineering Technician I
- Lifespan – Financial Counselor
- Lime Maids – Availability for Conscious Home Cleaners in Rhode Island
- Long Island Property Services – HIRING Property Preservation Contractors in Rhode Island (AL…
- Mikel – BYG-1 Hardware Technician
- Navy Exchange Service Command – SALES ASSOCIATE -GAS STATION – RETAIL
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Job Fair- July 21st- 3PM-5PM
- Newport Equestrian Academy – Barn Help
- Newport Hotel Group – Reservations Agent (Call Center)
- Newport Mental Health – Certified Peer Recovery Specialist
- Newport Restaurant Group – DINING ROOM SUPERVISOR – NEWPORT RESTAURANT GROUP
- Newport Vineyards – Catering Captain-Food and Beverage supervisor
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Line Cooks
- On Time Staffing – General Labor
- Peabody Properties – Maintenance Technician
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- Primus Advisory – Mortgage Loan Officer
- Privola – Sales Representative
- Quality Inn & Suites – Night Auditor/Front Desk Clerk
- Raytheon – Consulting Config Analyst
- Rent Sons – Painters & Handymen
- Residence Inn by Marriott Middletown – Breakfast Attendant
- RI Parking – Overnight Valet
- Rite-Solutions – Facility Security Officer
- Safe Harbor Marina – Customer Service Representative
- Saltwater Living & Seashells in Bloom – Retail Sales Associate
- SecuriFense – Operations Specialist
- Shining Star Preschool – Preschool Teacher Aide
- SJS Executives – Fire Sprinkler Technician
- SRI Infotech – Sales Consultant
- Staples – Retail Sales Seasonal Associate
- Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage – Personal Lines Account Manager
- Systems Resource Management – Naval Logistician II Job Order R-0026
- Riverhead Building Supply – Facility Attendant/Customer Service – New England
- Terra Firm Solutions – Administrative Assistant
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – **Bartenders Needed**
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent
- The Passion Fruit Media – Instagram Intern
- The Port –Servers, Host, Hostess
- The Wayfinder Hotel – Front Desk Supervisor
- The Vanderbilt – Housekeeper
- Tickets Bar & Grille – Restaurant Host
- TSI – Sheet Metal Journeyman Duct Installer
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)
- US Department Of The Navy – MWR FACILITY ASSISTANT-FOOD RUNNER
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Therapy/Rehab Weekend Clinical Supervisor
- Wag Nation – Retail Sales Associate
- Walgreens – Customer Service Associate
- Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club – Beverage Cart Attendant
- Wyndham Destinations – Guest Services Supervisor-Club Wyndham Bay Voyage Resort
- Unknown – FINISH CARPENTER
- Unknown – Skilled Roofers
- Unknown – Host in busy downtown newport restaurant
- Unknown – Line cooks/Prep cooks
