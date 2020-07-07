Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp
Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 100 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport.
All jobs have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of Newport.
Have a job you’d like to include here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 22 Bowen’s – Line Cooks
- Admiral Weaver Inn – Innkeeper’s Assistant / Part-Time
- AGR LLC – Research and Administrative Assistant
- Allied Universal – Security Officer Golf Course
- Allison Barbera Beauty – Freelance Hair Stylists Needed
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Atria Senior Living – Administrative Assistant – Atria Aquidneck Place
- AutoZone – MANAGER TRAINEE
- Bailey’s Beach – Pool Lifeguard
- BankNewport – Parking Attendant
- Bar Cino – Server
- Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Internet Sales Consultant / FI Clerk
- Belle’s – Wait Staff/Server
- BlueForce – Research Assistant – Naval War College
- Bowen’s Wharf Marina – Dock Hand
- Bradley Schools – Per-diem Classroom Behavior Specialist
- Brenton Hotel – Guest Service Agent
- Castle Hill Inn – Host
- CDW – Field System Administrator – Federal – Electronic Classroom
- Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Group Home Counselor (Adolescent Female Facility…
- Chilis – Server
- Christmas Tree Shops – Cashier
- Clean Ocean Access – CRM DATA COORDINATOR + BOOKKEEPER
- Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
- Connexus Hub – Instructional Designer
- C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
- Dunkin – Team Member
- Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer, FIG
- Essentials – Sales Associate – Retail
- EvereTech –DoD Administrative Administrative Assistant
- First Horizon – Teller Part-time
- First Student – School Bus Driver
- First Vehicle Services – Auto & Truck Technician
- Fogarty Center – Personal Assistant
- Frazzleberries Country Stores – Retail Sales Associate (part-time)
- Furry Fella Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Gap – Assistant Manager – Merchandising
- Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
- Gold’s Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate
- Giusto – Professional Line Cooks
- Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Breakfast Attendant
- Healthcare Services Group – Floor Tech
- Homewood Suites by Hilton – Food and Beverage Attendant
- IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
- Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
- J&J Contractors – Construction Quality Control Manager
- Jamestown Early Learning Center – Younger Toddler Teacher
- JFA Security – 2nd shift security officer
- KVH Industries – Accounting Supervisor
- Lifespan – Medical Laboratory Technician
- lululemon athletica – Educator
- Mainstay Hotel Newport – Host
- Malee’s – Retail Sales Associate
- Mama Leones – Cashiers, Drivers, Cooks in Newport
- Medix Group – Janitorial Position
- MILVETS – Logistician I
- Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Housekeeper
- Navsta Newport Homes – Resident Specialist@NAVSTA Newport Homes
- Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER
- New England Homemade Donuts – Crew Member
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Agent
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Newport Mental Health – Case Manager – Housing Navigator
- Newport Restaurant Group – Sales & Event Manager – Newport Restaurant Group
- Oceancliff I & II – Newport Resort Hiring multiple positions
- Ocean State Job Lot -Retail Sales and Stock Associates
- On-Time Staffing – General Labor
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
- Picerne Real Estate Group – Pool Attendant
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
- Purvis Systems – Electronics & Support Technician
- Raytheon – Mgr III Material Program Mgmt
- Safe Harbor Marina – Marine Technician
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- SEB Security – Unarmed Security Guard
- Sodexo – Cashier-Food Service Worker-Salve Regina
- St. Mary’s Church – PASTORAL ASSOCIATE
- Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
- Strategic Resources – Material Coordinator
- The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
- The Island Child Care Center & Day School – Child Care Teacher
- The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Substance Abuse Counselor
- The Mooring – Servers, Bussers, Hosts, and Food Runners – The Mooring
- The Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Seeks Full & Part Time Candidates
- The Smoke House – Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift* – The Smoke House
- The Vanderbilt – Maintenance Technician
- U-Haul – Part-time Customer Service Representative
- UnitedHealth Group – Provider Relations Advocate – Telecommute in Rhode Island
- United States Naval Academy – Athletics (Assistant Lacrosse – Intermittent)
- US Department of The Navy – SECURITY SPECIALIST(SPECIAL ACCESS PROGRAM)
- USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
- Wayfinder Hotel Mini Bar Attendant
- White Horse Tavern – Line Cooks
- Women’s Resource Center – Counseling Program Manager
- Unknown – Carpenter Wanted & Carpenter helper/laborer
- Unknown – Residential Design_Interiors
- Unknown – gas attendant
- Unknown – House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI
- Unknown – Prep Cook and Breakfast Aid – Part/full time Morning hours
- Unknown – Plumber-Master, Journeyman or Equivalent
- Unknown – Server/Bartender and Line Cooks
