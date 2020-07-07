Love What’s Up Newp? Help fund our locally owned, independent, award-winning newsroom with a contribution today. Support What’s Up Newp

Newport, RI – Looking for a new gig, job, or career? There are more than 100 job opportunities available right now in and around Newport.

All jobs have been posted within the last seven days and are located within ten miles of Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s –  Line Cooks
  2. Admiral Weaver Inn – Innkeeper’s Assistant / Part-Time
  3. AGR LLC – Research and Administrative Assistant
  4. Allied Universal – Security Officer Golf Course
  5. Allison Barbera Beauty – Freelance Hair Stylists Needed
  6. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  7. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Pizza Delivery Driver
  8. Atria Senior Living – Administrative Assistant – Atria Aquidneck Place
  9. AutoZone – MANAGER TRAINEE
  10. Bailey’s Beach – Pool Lifeguard
  11. BankNewport – Parking Attendant
  12. Bar Cino – Server
  13. Barry’s Auto Group – Automotive Internet Sales Consultant / FI Clerk
  14. Belle’s – Wait Staff/Server
  15. BlueForce – Research Assistant – Naval War College
  16. Bowen’s Wharf Marina – Dock Hand
  17. Bradley Schools – Per-diem Classroom Behavior Specialist
  18. Brenton Hotel – Guest Service Agent
  19. Castle Hill Inn – Host
  20. CDW – Field System Administrator – Federal – Electronic Classroom
  21. Child & Family Services of Newport County – Residential Group Home Counselor (Adolescent Female Facility…
  22. Chilis – Server
  23. Christmas Tree Shops – Cashier
  24. Clean Ocean Access – CRM DATA COORDINATOR + BOOKKEEPER
  25. Colbea EastSide Enterprise – Cashier
  26. Connexus Hub – Instructional Designer
  27. C.R. England – Entry-Level Truck Drivers – Great Pay!
  28. Dunkin – Team Member
  29. Embrace Home Loans – Closing Officer, FIG
  30. Essentials – Sales Associate – Retail
  31. EvereTech –DoD Administrative Administrative Assistant
  32. First Horizon – Teller Part-time
  33. First Student – School Bus Driver
  34. First Vehicle Services – Auto & Truck Technician
  35. Fogarty Center – Personal Assistant
  36. Frazzleberries Country Stores – Retail Sales Associate (part-time)
  37. Furry Fella Pet Service – Newport RI Pet Sitter
  38. Gap – Assistant Manager – Merchandising
  39. Gas Lamp Grille – Bartender
  40. Gold’s Wine & Spirits – Retail Sales Associate
  41. Giusto – Professional Line Cooks
  42. Hallmark – Retail Merchandiser
  43. Hampton Inn & Suites – Breakfast Attendant
  44. Healthcare Services Group – Floor Tech
  45. Homewood Suites by Hilton – Food and Beverage Attendant
  46. IHOP – Wait Staff/Server
  47. Island Wine & Spirits – Customer Service
  48. J&J Contractors – Construction Quality Control Manager
  49. Jamestown Early Learning Center – Younger Toddler Teacher
  50. JFA Security – 2nd shift security officer
  51. KVH Industries – Accounting Supervisor
  52. Lifespan – Medical Laboratory Technician
  53. lululemon athletica – Educator
  54. Mainstay Hotel Newport – Host
  55. Malee’s – Retail Sales Associate
  56. Mama Leones – Cashiers, Drivers, Cooks in Newport
  57. Medix Group – Janitorial Position
  58. MILVETS – Logistician I
  59. Motel 6 – Hotel /Motel Housekeeper
  60. Navsta Newport Homes – Resident Specialist@NAVSTA Newport Homes
  61. Navy Exchange Service Command – CASHIER
  62. New England Homemade Donuts – Crew Member
  63. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Front Desk Agent
  64. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  65. Newport Mental Health – Case Manager – Housing Navigator
  66. Newport Restaurant Group – Sales & Event Manager – Newport Restaurant Group
  67. Oceancliff I & II – Newport Resort Hiring multiple positions
  68. Ocean State Job Lot -Retail Sales and Stock Associates
  69. On-Time Staffing – General Labor
  70. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  71. Petco – Guest Experience Specialist (Sales Associate)
  72. Picerne Real Estate Group – Pool Attendant
  73. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Sales Associate
  74. Purvis Systems – Electronics & Support Technician
  75. Raytheon – Mgr III Material Program Mgmt
  76. Safe Harbor Marina – Marine Technician
  77. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  78. SEB Security – Unarmed Security Guard
  79. Sodexo – Cashier-Food Service Worker-Salve Regina
  80. St. Mary’s Church – PASTORAL ASSOCIATE
  81. Staples Stores – Retail Sales Associate
  82. Strategic Resources – Material Coordinator
  83. The Black Dog – Retail Sales Associate/Key Holder
  84. The Island Child Care Center & Day School – Child Care Teacher
  85. The Journey to Hope Health & Healing – Substance Abuse Counselor
  86. The Mooring –  Servers, Bussers, Hosts, and Food Runners – The Mooring
  87. The Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Seeks Full & Part Time Candidates
  88. The Smoke House –  Delivery Drivers *$150.00/shift* – The Smoke House
  89. The Vanderbilt – Maintenance Technician
  90. U-Haul – Part-time Customer Service Representative
  91. UnitedHealth Group – Provider Relations Advocate – Telecommute in Rhode Island
  92. United States Naval Academy – Athletics (Assistant Lacrosse – Intermittent)
  93. US Department of The Navy – SECURITY SPECIALIST(SPECIAL ACCESS PROGRAM)
  94. USPS – CITY CARRIER ASSISTANT
  95. Wayfinder Hotel Mini Bar Attendant
  96. White Horse Tavern – Line Cooks
  97. Women’s Resource Center – Counseling Program Manager
  98. Unknown – Carpenter Wanted & Carpenter helper/laborer 
  99. Unknown – Residential Design_Interiors 
  100. Unknown – gas attendant 
  101. Unknown – House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI
  102. Unknown – Prep Cook and Breakfast Aid – Part/full time Morning hours
  103. Unknown – Plumber-Master, Journeyman or Equivalent
  104. Unknown – Server/Bartender and Line Cooks

