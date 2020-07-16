Middletown, RI – Norman Bird Sanctuary adds more to their calendar for Summer 2020, announcing the Beach Bash Series taking place every other Tuesday starting July 21 at Third Beach. The popular annual summer event has been reimagined as a series of smaller gatherings, offering the community four opportunities to spend an evening on the beach with family and friends.

Fire pits with s’mores fixings, Greg Ferreira playing a variety of fun music, and Ben & Jerry’s donated ice cream are all included with the price of a ticket. Guests are invited to bring their own beach gear, drinks, and picnic or purchase food at Peabody’s Beach Snack Shack.

“We are excited to offer this safe and fun activity for families to enjoy the beautiful open space that they help us protect,” said Executive Director Kaity Ryan in a statement.

The proceeds from the Beach Bash Series directly support Norman Bird Sanctuary’s mission to preserve and steward 325 acres of wildlife habitat, including a significant portion of Third Beach. Proceeds also provide educational opportunities at Norman Bird Sanctuary’s Coastal Education Center at Third Beach.

- Advertisement -

Beach Bash Dates:

July 21 & August 4: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

August 18 & September 1: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pricing: $22 Members, $25 Non-members, $10 Under Age 21.

Registration: Limited number of tickets are available online.

Learn more and register at: normanbirdsanctuary.org/beach-bash-series/