Newporters are assured of an active election campaign, as nearly all candidates that had filed to run for election submitted papers today with the required number of signatures that will put their names on the ballot.

Only one candidate for council or school committee, Laurie Love running for the Ward 2 seat on Newport City Council, apparently did not file papers with the required number of signatures, leaving active races for council and school committee.

Most competitive will be the at-large race for council, with a dozen candidates competing for just four seats. All four incumbents – Mayor Jamie Bova, Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Justin McLaughlin, and Susan Taylor – filed papers today. Also filing at-large Lynn Ceglie, who had been serving the second Ward, but this year is running at-large.

Joining the at-large incumbents and Ceglie are Derik Grinkin, Elizabeth Cullen, Elizabeth Fuerte, Kevin Michaud, Meagan Landry, Olga Enger and William Kimes.

Here are the other council races:

Ward 1: Incumbent Angela McCalla faces Hugo DeAslentis.

Ward 2: Charles Holder and Kim Salerno will compete for the set vacated by Ceglie. Another candidate had filed, Laurie Love, but according to the Secretary of State’s website she had not filed her signatures.

Ward 3: Incumbent Kathryn Leonard is being challenged by Paul Marshall and Rachel Hussey.

The School Committee race will also be active, with 10 candidates vying for seven spots. Five of the candidates are incumbents – Louisa Boaywright, Raymond Gomes, Rebeca Bolan, Robert Leary, and Sandra Flowers. Joining incumbents in the school committee race are David Carlin, James Dring, Michael Cullen, Nycole Matthews, and Stephanie Winslow.

Taking center stage during the election should be considerable debate over a school bond, which will also be on the ballot, and various development issues as the city tries to define its economic future.